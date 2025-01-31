Ocean Mist Farms Announces Good Winter Artichoke Supply

CASTROVILLE, Calif. – Ocean Mist Farms, North America’s leading grower and shipper of fresh artichokes, reports strong artichoke supplies from its winter growing region in Coachella, California.

“The quality looks good and we expect ample supply of our seasonal Frost-Kissed® artichokes over the next couple weeks,” said Commodity Account Manager, Ben Wilson. Continuing, “This is a great opportunity for retailers to take advantage of these volumes and promote artichokes, especially sought-after Frost-Kissed® artichokes.”

Frosted artichokes develop their unique markings naturally when temperatures drop into the 30s °F or below, causing a slight blistering or darkening of the outer skin. Similar to a sunburn, this browning is purely cosmetic and peels away once cooked, revealing the familiar vibrant green artichoke.

The browning of the exterior petals in no way affects the eat-ability or quality of the artichoke, and actually enhances the nutty flavor, which many consumers prefer, making these winter gems a very desirable item that’s only available for a limited time.

Frost-Kissed artichokes include petal inserts designed to educate consumers about this natural phenomenon and emphasize their limited availability. Ocean Mist offers POS materials to retailers, including case cards, petal inserts and shelf wobblers, available directly through their website – https://www.oceanmist.com/point-of-sale.

About Ocean Mist Farms

Established in 1924, Ocean Mist Farms is a fourth-generation family-owned business located in Castroville, California. This company – the largest grower/shipper of fresh artichokes in No. America – celebrated their milestone 100-year anniversary in 2024. Committed to consistently delivering the highest standards in the industry for their Gold Standard artichokes, the company also offers a full line of 30+ premium fresh vegetable commodities and value-added products including their new award-winning Roastables Ready-to-Roast kits and Season & Steam lines. To learn more about Ocean Mist Farms, visit oceanmist.com or follow them on their socials – Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.