Limited Supply of Golden Honeymoon Hits Produce Shelves; Provides Color Boost to Retailers

Elgin, Minn. – Honeybear Brands, a leading grower, marketer and developer of premium conventional and organic apples, pears and cherries, announces a limited amount of their newest released proprietary variety – Honeymoon – are now on produce shelves. This firm, exceptionally clean, yellow variety offers retailers a refreshing color punch in the produce aisle.

At a time when consumers are seeking healthy eating options, this beautiful butter yellow gem offers the bright and tempting color pop in-aisle that retailers desire.

“Honeymoon is a late season variety from Washington with excellent pressures which stores and travels really well. We have been working for over a decade to develop the right apple cross that could meet both retailer desires and consumer’s high expectations of exceptional apple eating experience,” said Don Roper, vice president sales and marketing, Honeybear Brands. “Honeymoon is pure gold. It has the perfect firm texture combined with a sweet, mellow, tropical flavor profile. We know shoppers will fall in love with this sunny apple and add it to their favorite fruit rotation. ”

The Honeymoon apple is open-pollinated Honeycrisp cross and is the latest commercial release from Honeybear’s Apple Varietal Development TM program.

Honeybear is a multi-generational grower, marketer and developer of premium conventional and organic apples, pears, and cherries responsibly producing fruit from the finest growing regions in the world. State of the art packing facilities strategically located from coast to coast uniquely position the company to provide packed to order product fresher, faster. That, coupled with a sophisticated import program insures seamless supply assurance year-round.

Honeybear Brands is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wescott Agri Products. For more information about Honeybear, visit www.honeybearbrands.com.