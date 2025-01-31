The Raley’s Companies Promotes Paul Gianetto to President of Raley’s

Grocery Industry Veteran to lead Raley’s Operating Division



West Sacramento, CA — The Raley’s Companies is pleased to announce that Paul Gianetto has been promoted to President of Raley’s Operating Division. Paul will oversee the performance and growth of Raley’s 119 stores across California and Nevada, as well as the Natomas Distribution operations.

With extensive experience and a proven track record in the grocery industry, Paul brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to this critical position. In Paul’s new capacity as President of the Raley’s Operating Division, he will continue to lead the Sales and Merchandising functions for the organization, and report to Keith Knopf, President and CEO, The Raley’s Companies.

“Paul is an outstanding and proven executive. Over the past 16 years, Paul has shaped Raley’s strategies and proven to be an excellent servant leader. Always seeking to put the health of our customers and the success of our team members at the forefront,” said Keith Knopf, President & CEO, The Raley’s Companies. “Raley’s is fortunate to have such a skilled and experienced leader to assume the helm of our largest operating division.”

Paul began his career with a small chain of family-owned convenience stores in Anaheim before joining Ralphs Grocery Company for a 21-year stint, moving up through Store Operations prior to holding various Marketing and Merchandising roles. Paul joined Raley’s in 2008, excelling through several key roles positioning him to serve as Senior Vice President of Sales and Merchandising the past seven years, where his strategic vision and impactful leadership have contributed to Raley’s continued success.

To further support the Raley’s store operations, Natalie Slatter has been promoted to Vice President, Store Operations. In her new role, Natalie will lead store operations of all Raley’s stores, along with operations solutions and communications.

“Natalie’s forward-thinking approach and commitment to excellence have significantly enhanced our efficiency and stores, making her an invaluable asset to our team,” said Paul Gianetto, President, Raley’s Operating Division.“I am excited to see her take on this expanded role, and confident in her ability to enhance our store operations and customer experience.”

Natalie joined Raley’s in 1999 as a night baker at Bel Air. She progressed through various ranks becoming Store Director, then District Team Leader and Director of Operational Excellence, most recently serving as Executive Director of Operations Solutions and Communications.

