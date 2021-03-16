Freshfel Europe’s #SpeakUp4FruitVeg Gains Momentum as the UN’s International Year of Fruits and Vegetables Progresses

Since its launch in January, Freshfel Europe’s campaign #SpeakUp4FruitVeg has called on EU decision-makers to boost support for the fresh produce sector on the occasion of the UN’s 2021 International Year of Fruits and Vegetables. The year-long digital initiative, which has already garnered strong attention in its first weeks, will take on topics in all policy areas in the shift under the European Green Deal towards sustainable and healthy diets by directly addressing EU policy-makers and educating its followers on the challenges for the fruit and vegetable sector.

To celebrate and support the UN’s 2021 International Year of Fruits and Vegetables, Freshfel Europe’s digital campaign #SpeakUp4FruitVeg is calling on EU policy-makers to boost their support for fruit and vegetables in all policy areas in the shift under the European Green Deal towards sustainable healthy diets. Currently, the average EU daily fruit and vegetable consumption per capita is 363.77g, which is below the minimum recommended daily consumption of 400g by the WHO. With its strong presence on social media (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn), #SpeakUp4FruitVeg encourages EU decision-makers, primarily European Commission officials, Members of the European Parliament, and Member State representatives to take action to better support the fresh produce sector in EU policy. Freshfel Europe General Delegate Philippe Binard commented, “This campaign is the first ever of its kind, calling on decision-makers on the occasion of the UN’s International Year of Fruits and Vegetables 2021 to be more proactively engaged with concrete actions to enhance the business environment for fruit and vegetables, one of the food categories with the highest health and environmental assets”. Throughout the year Freshfel Europe’s campaign, which kicked off with an introduction of the UN’s initiative and an overview of the fresh produce sector, will cover a variety of pertinent policy areas, including production and the CAP, supply chain aspects, promotion, sustainability and circular economy, intra-EU and global trade, food safety and quality, crisis management, research and innovation, and health and nutrition.

Since its inception #SpeakUp4FruitVeg has increasingly garnered attention, amassing more than 24,000 impressions on Twitter alone and attracting favourable attention from the press and the public alike. Mr. Binard praised the impressive start of the Association’s online campaign, emphasizing, “The recognition that #SpeakUp4FruitVeg has earned in its first weeks proves the value of bringing attention to the challenges of the fresh produce sector. As an online initiative, the campaign manages to interact directly with decision-makers while educating its followers on the needs of the sector”. Mr Binard added that, “The Association is encouraging its members to disseminate the campaign’s messages and capitalize on 2021 being the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables”. More information about the #SpeakUp4FruitVeg campaign is available here and all information regarding the 2021 International Year of Fruits and Vegetables is available here.