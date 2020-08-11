FRESHOUSE II, LLC Voluntarily Recalls Select Mesh Bags and Bulk Shipments of Potatoes, Limes, Valencia Oranges and Lemons Because of Possible Health Risk

Freshouse II, LLC of Salisbury, NC is recalling the following specific production lots, brands and weights of Valencia Oranges, Lemons, Limes, Organic Limes, and Red B Potatoes because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recall was voluntarily initiated after the company’s routine internal testing identified Listeria monocytogenes on a piece of equipment in one of our packing facilities. We have ceased the production and distribution of the product that was packed on the equipment in question and are taking corrective actions and continually evaluating our cleaning and sanitation regimes.

No illnesses have been associated with this recall to date.

Consumers can identify recalled retail products by looking for the brand, UPC number and, if available the trace number printed on the tag or clip attached to the opening end of the bag. The recalled products were shipped directly to retailer distribution centers in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia and to wholesalers in Maryland and North Carolina (see table below). 

CONSUMER RETAIL ITEMS
Recall Initiated August 9, 2020
PRODUCTBRANDRETAIL UPCTRACE # printed on tag or clip on bagSIZELOT # ON BULK CASES
(this information is for retail stores)
WHOLESALE BULK ITEMS
Recall initiated August 9, 2020
PRODUCTSIZEShipper Reference Numbers
(this information is for
wholesale customers)
LimesFreshouse33383 14683174618 174570 174571 1745722lb mesh bags16444003
16444603
16444703
Organic LimesNatures Promise88267 538131743751lb mesh bagsX0174375
Red B PotatoesFresh from the Start33383 51003174575
174403 174595		3lb mesh bags16475401
16453501
16475401
LemonsFresh from the Start33383 14020174551 1745522lb mesh bags16453103
16415302
LemonsWegmans77890 15917n/a2lb mesh bags16453103
Valencia OrangesWegmans77890 52363n/a4lb mesh bags16415104
  Lemons40 lb boxes1187005, 1187128, 1187103, 1187112
  Limes40 lb boxes1187112, 1187099, 1187128, 1186832
  Red Potatoes50 lb bags1187098, 320873, 320992, 2182424
  Valencia Oranges40 lb boxes1187099, 1187015, 1187112

Consumers who have a recalled item listed above in their possession should not consume it and should destroy the product in a way so that it may not be consumed by others or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers with questions may contact Freshouse II, LLC at 631-369-7150, Monday through Friday: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. Eastern Time. Consumers may also contact the company via email ([email protected]) or visit the company’s website at www.freshouserecall.comExternal Link Disclaimer.

Freshouse II, LLC has notified its retail and wholesale customers who received the recalled product directly from the company and is requesting that these customers remove the recalled product from commerce. We are also asking our direct customers to notify their customers of this recall. The company is issuing this press release and keeping the U.S. Food & Drug Administration informed of its recall process to assure that consumers are properly alerted.

“We voluntarily issued this recall out of an abundance of caution with the steadfast intent to minimize even the slightest risk to public health,” said Jamey Friedman, President. “We take food safety and this recall seriously. Freshouse is committed to providing consumers with fresh, nutritious, safe products.”

