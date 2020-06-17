FRUIT LOGISTICA 2021: Pressing Refresh

Berlin – As part of its continued commitment to supporting the international fruit and vegetable business, FRUIT LOGISTICA is making a special report about the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the fresh produce industry freely available to all.

Published by Fruitnet Media International, Pressing Refresh, sponsored by FRUIT LOGISTICA, explains how the coronavirus pandemic has affected fresh fruit and vegetable supply, distribution, marketing and purchasing behaviour in the world’s major consumer markets.

Combining analysis from key players in the fresh produce industry with expert insight from Fruitnet’s international team of experts, this 32-page report includes news, comments and analysis of three key areas – markets, supply and logistics.

“As the industry tries to make sense of what’s been happening during the recent pandemic, we are delighted that FRUIT LOGISTICA has allowed us to make some of our in-depth research and analysis available for free,” comments report author Mike Knowles. “This report illustrates how Covid-19 has changed the fruit and veg business, and what to expect in the months ahead.”

Visitors to the FRUIT LOGISTICA website can download an Executive Summary, which includes details of how to download the full report, free of charge.

PRESSING REFRESH