FRUIT LOGISTICA Future Trends in Fresh Produce Supply Trend Report is Now Available for Download

Annual report’s in-depth information and expert analysis help industry representatives understand how fruit and vegetable supply is changing across the globe.

FRUIT LOGISTICA’s latest annual trend report provides the fruit and vegetable sector with free and valuable information about the future of the global fresh produce trade. Entitled ‘Future trends in fresh produce supply’, this year’s report highlights the emerging supply chains, new sources of supply, and market trends that are set to change the business in the next few years.

The Trend Report 2025 is now available to download free of charge.

With this free report, industry representatives can do the following:

• Access exclusive insights from industry leaders like Fruitnet, RaboResearch, AgTools, EastFruit, and Sensonomic

• Discover new growth opportunities that can drive future expansion of the international fruit and vegetable trade

• Explore the emerging supply potential in the southern Mediterranean and how it can reshape global markets

• Dive deep into the booming intra-Asia trade and its rapidly evolving dynamics

• Spotlight fast-evolving categories with detailed reports on the freshest trends in produce

• Unlock sourcing strategies from emerging and high-potential supply countries poised to transform certain trades

“All over the world, fruit and vegetable supply chains are evolving rapidly,” says report editor and Fruitnet Europe managing director Mike Knowles. “Driven by changing consumer demand in markets old and new, fresh produce trade flows are no longer as predictable as they might have been even just a decade ago.”

Produced by Fruitnet, the FRUIT LOGISTICA Trend Report is available to read now as a free download.

