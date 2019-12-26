Fyffes Anexco Farm Wins Prestigious Exporter Grand Award in Costa Rica

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – On December 5, the Chamber of Exportation Costa Rica (Cadexco) awarded Fyffes-owned pineapple farm Anexco with the ‘Exporter Grand Award’, the highest recognition given by this organization.

Every year, Cadexco awards a select group of Costa Rican companies that export their goods worldwide and contribute to the country’s economy and local communities. Anexco, with its new modern, state-of-the-art packhouse, is the recipient of the ‘Exporter Grand Award’ this year. Fyffes Special Project Manager, Marc Jackson, has travelled intensively worldwide to bring the best innovation and technology to the packhouse, an investment which is a testament to Fyffes long-term commitment in Costa Rica to remain a sustainable exporter of pineapples for decades to come. The farm currently employs over 1,000 workers and exports more than 8 million boxes of pineapples yearly, a number that is projected to grow thanks to the new facilities.

Declan O’Neill, Fyffes Regional Manager for its pineapple division, says of the accomplishment: “There were over 20 awards given during the ceremony to various exporters, and to win the most coveted award was a fantastic achievement. It is a great motivation to our team of managers and all our people in Anexco. All of us present on Fyffes behalf were incredibly proud as we did not know we were contenders for the big accolade.”

The awards ceremony took place in the capital city of San José and hosted almost 1,000 guests, including the president of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado who highlighted that the increased investment in technology and sophisticated production units shows confidence in the long-term future and development of Costa Rica.

Every year, Costa Rican exporters submit their nominations for Cadexco’s awards in 12 different categories, and a panel of representatives – including members of the Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Health, and Ministry of Agriculture – select the winning companies after a thorough selection process. The recognition Fyffes received in Costa Rica is the result of tangible team effort, dedication and hard work.

###

About Fyffes

