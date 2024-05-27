Georgia Agricultural Innovation Center to Bring Farmers from Fresh to Value-Added Markets

Georgia has a rich agricultural history in fresh produce owing to factors including a favorable climate and long growing season. During times when fresh produce cannot be actively grown and harvested, growers would benefit from diversifying their income streams through value-added markets.

In rural areas where farms are primarily located, many entrepreneurs have limited access to appropriate business development resources and opportunities to break into value-added markets.

Introducing VIBE

The University of Georgia is launching the Value-Addition Institute for Business Expansion (VIBE), a new center for rural food business assistance and resources headed by professors from the Department of Food Science and Technology

