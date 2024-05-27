FDA Issues Warning About Toxic Amygdalin Found in Apricot Seeds

The FDA reviewed analytical packets from the Commonwealth of Virginia Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services (DCLS) from three samples collected by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), representing the products listed below, and found them all to contain the toxic compound amygdalin:

Apricot Power – Bitter Apricot Seeds – NGR FY24-015 (California Select) -Net weight 8oz (227g)

Apricot Power – Seeds Bitter Apricot Seeds – NGR FY24-016 (Organic Turkish Select) – Net weight 8oz (227g)

Apricot Power – Seeds Bitter Apricot Seeds – NGR FY24-017 (South African Select) – Net weight 16oz (454g)

These products can be purchased online at https://www.apricotpower.com/, as well as other online retailers.

What is the Problem?

DCLS analysis determined that the Apricot Power products identified with the lot numbers above contain high levels of amygdalin, which, when consumed, could lead to fatal cyanide toxicity. Mild-to-moderate symptoms of acute cyanide toxicity from the ingestion of kernels containing amygdalin include difficulty breathing (dyspnea), bluish discoloration of the skin or mucous membranes (cyanosis), weakness, and lightheadedness. Symptoms of severe acute toxicity include coma, seizures, stupor, dysrhythmias, cardiovascular collapse, and metabolic acidosis. Chronic consumption of food containing high concentrations of cyanogenic glycosides can cause neuropathy symptoms, such as impaired eyesight (optic nerve atrophy), deafness, loss of balance (ataxia), and sensory or motor nerve dysfunction. A lethal dose of cyanide can rapidly lead to severe hypotension, apnea, seizures, and death.

Recommendations for Consumers

The FDA is advising consumers to stop using and dispose of these products.

The FDA advises consumers who have ingested any of these products of concern to contact their health care provider immediately. Even if these products have not been used recently, consumers should still inform their health care provider about which product they took, so that an appropriate evaluation can be conducted.

Call 9-1-1 or get emergency medical help right away if you or someone in your care has serious side effects from these products.

Consumers can also contact the state poison control center.

Summary and Scope of the Problem

Following receipt of a complaint and sample results from DSHS, the FDA notified Apricot Power of the results and initial concerns. On 5/8/24, the firm declined to recall the products. Upon additional assessment of the findings, the FDA held a follow up call with the firm to share the risks associated with these products. As of 5/24/24, the firm has continued to decline a voluntarily recall of these products. The FDA is issuing this safety alert to warn consumers.

FDA Actions

The FDA’s investigation is ongoing, and the FDA will continue to provide information as it becomes available. The FDA is working to further address the concerns related to these products and is monitoring the market for adverse events, product complaints, and other emerging issues.