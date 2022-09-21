GHGA Recalls Various Ready-To-Eat Vegetable Products Due to Possible Listeria Monocytogenes Contamination

CONLEY, GA – GHGA is recalling various products (see chart below) due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. No other GHGA products are affected by this recall. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short- term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

To date, we are not aware of any illnesses linked to this recall. Please see attached photos for further identification.

On 9/16/22 the firm was notified by their laboratory that a single sample of a product tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

Products affected are: [View Product Photos Here]

Product NameSizeUPCSell-by DateLot Code
Asparagus Saute9.5 oz8 26766 19027 09/17/2022GHGA 254
Diced Bell Pepper and White Onion7 oz8 26766 19004 19/15/2022GHGA 254
Diced Red Onion10 oz8 26766 18100 19/19/2022GHGA 254
Fajita Mix9.5 oz8 26766 19031 79/17/2022GHGA 254
Fiesta Corn10 oz8 26766 18462 09/17/2022GHGA 254
Hamburger Fixins10 oz8 26766 19028 79/17/2022GHGA 254
Hatch Chile Guacamole Blender9 oz8 26766 14452 59/17/2022GHGA 254
Large Medium Salsa13 oz8 26766 19071 39/18/2022GHGA 254
Large Mild Chunky Guacamole13 oz8 26766 19053 99/17/2022GHGA 254
Large Mild Salsa13 oz8 26766 19069 09/18/2022GHGA 263
Mango Habanero Blender9 oz8 26766 19044 79/17/2022GHGA 264
Medium Hatch Salsa13 oz8 26766 19076 89/18/2022GHGA 265
Mexican Style Layered Bean Dip20 oz8 26766 14510 29/17/2022GHGA 266
Mild Guacamole Blender13 oz8 26766 19045 49/17/2022GHGA 267
Mild Guacamole Blender9 oz8 26766 14434 19/17/2022GHGA 268
Mushroom Stir Fry Blend9 oz8 26766 19010 29/17/2022GHGA 269
Seasoned Squash Onion & Dill10.5 oz8 26766 19036 29/17/2022GHGA 270
Small Medium Hatch Chile Pico de Gallo9 oz8 26766 19062 19/18/2022GHGA 271
Small Ranch Tray with Dip21.0 oz8 26766 19087 49/15/2022GHGA 272
Snacking Peppers12 oz8 26766 19037 99/17/2022GHGA 273
Spicy Guacamole Blender9 oz8 26766 14436 59/17/2022GHGA 274
Steak Topper7.5 oz8 26766 19026 39/17/2022GHGA 275
3 Skewer Veggie Kabobs22 oz8 26766 19008 99/17/2022GHGA 276
Tri Pepper Blend7 oz8 26766 19003 49/15/2022GHGA 277
Vegetable Bowl42 oz8 26766 18468 29/17/2022GHGA 278

The products were sold to Kroger and distributed to retail stores on 9/11/22. The Sell-by Date has expired, and products were previously removed from store shelves and are no longer for sale. However, products could still be in possession of consumers. The Sell By Dates and Lot numbers are located on the top primary label of each product. These products were packaged in clear plastic containers and sold primarily in Kroger stores in the produce or deli sections in the states of: Alabama, South Carolina, and Georgia

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product. Consumers with questions can call Customer Service at (888) 449-9386 M-F 8am – 4pm PST.

GHGA has notified Kroger and they have directed their stores to remove the products from the shelves.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.

