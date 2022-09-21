GHGA Recalls Various Ready-To-Eat Vegetable Products Due to Possible Listeria Monocytogenes Contamination

CONLEY, GA – GHGA is recalling various products (see chart below) due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. No other GHGA products are affected by this recall. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short- term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

To date, we are not aware of any illnesses linked to this recall. Please see attached photos for further identification.

On 9/16/22 the firm was notified by their laboratory that a single sample of a product tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

Products affected are: [View Product Photos Here]

Product Name Size UPC Sell-by Date Lot Code Asparagus Saute 9.5 oz 8 26766 19027 0 9/17/2022 GHGA 254 Diced Bell Pepper and White Onion 7 oz 8 26766 19004 1 9/15/2022 GHGA 254 Diced Red Onion 10 oz 8 26766 18100 1 9/19/2022 GHGA 254 Fajita Mix 9.5 oz 8 26766 19031 7 9/17/2022 GHGA 254 Fiesta Corn 10 oz 8 26766 18462 0 9/17/2022 GHGA 254 Hamburger Fixins 10 oz 8 26766 19028 7 9/17/2022 GHGA 254 Hatch Chile Guacamole Blender 9 oz 8 26766 14452 5 9/17/2022 GHGA 254 Large Medium Salsa 13 oz 8 26766 19071 3 9/18/2022 GHGA 254 Large Mild Chunky Guacamole 13 oz 8 26766 19053 9 9/17/2022 GHGA 254 Large Mild Salsa 13 oz 8 26766 19069 0 9/18/2022 GHGA 263 Mango Habanero Blender 9 oz 8 26766 19044 7 9/17/2022 GHGA 264 Medium Hatch Salsa 13 oz 8 26766 19076 8 9/18/2022 GHGA 265 Mexican Style Layered Bean Dip 20 oz 8 26766 14510 2 9/17/2022 GHGA 266 Mild Guacamole Blender 13 oz 8 26766 19045 4 9/17/2022 GHGA 267 Mild Guacamole Blender 9 oz 8 26766 14434 1 9/17/2022 GHGA 268 Mushroom Stir Fry Blend 9 oz 8 26766 19010 2 9/17/2022 GHGA 269 Seasoned Squash Onion & Dill 10.5 oz 8 26766 19036 2 9/17/2022 GHGA 270 Small Medium Hatch Chile Pico de Gallo 9 oz 8 26766 19062 1 9/18/2022 GHGA 271 Small Ranch Tray with Dip 21.0 oz 8 26766 19087 4 9/15/2022 GHGA 272 Snacking Peppers 12 oz 8 26766 19037 9 9/17/2022 GHGA 273 Spicy Guacamole Blender 9 oz 8 26766 14436 5 9/17/2022 GHGA 274 Steak Topper 7.5 oz 8 26766 19026 3 9/17/2022 GHGA 275 3 Skewer Veggie Kabobs 22 oz 8 26766 19008 9 9/17/2022 GHGA 276 Tri Pepper Blend 7 oz 8 26766 19003 4 9/15/2022 GHGA 277 Vegetable Bowl 42 oz 8 26766 18468 2 9/17/2022 GHGA 278

The products were sold to Kroger and distributed to retail stores on 9/11/22. The Sell-by Date has expired, and products were previously removed from store shelves and are no longer for sale. However, products could still be in possession of consumers. The Sell By Dates and Lot numbers are located on the top primary label of each product. These products were packaged in clear plastic containers and sold primarily in Kroger stores in the produce or deli sections in the states of: Alabama, South Carolina, and Georgia

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product. Consumers with questions can call Customer Service at (888) 449-9386 M-F 8am – 4pm PST.

GHGA has notified Kroger and they have directed their stores to remove the products from the shelves.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.