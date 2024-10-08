Giumarra Presents GiumarraMART Brand Activation at the International Fresh Produce Association’s Global Produce & Floral Show

LOS ANGELES – As part of its dynamic participation at the 2024 IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show in Atlanta, the Giumarra Companies is pleased to present GiumarraMART, a grab-and-go, convenience-store-inspired experience highlighting the company’s products and services.

GiumarraMART will take place in the Georgia World Congress Center’s Hall C lobby from Thursday, Oct. 17, through Saturday, Oct. 19, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The activation will be prominently located adjacent to the show floor and IFPA’s general sessions in Hall C.

“We are bringing to life everything there is to love about convenience stores in a fun, vibrant setting that is perfect for fostering connections at Global Show,” said Megan Gorgisheli, Vice President, Marketing Administration & Brand for the Giumarra Companies.

The company will host a variety of food and beverage services at GiumarraMART, including hot coffee from 8 to 10 a.m. during Thursday’s morning programming and before the exposition opens on Friday and Saturday. Beginning at 10 a.m., in true convenience-store fashion, the company will serve frozen fruit slushies and hot dogs featuring four creative, produce-centric toppings:

Curried Lemonade™ apple relish

Watermelon barbecue sauce with a watermelon rind “pickle”

Fajita-style bell peppers and onions

Fresh guacamole

“As we invite attendees to enjoy our produce in bold, flavorful ways, we remind them of all the fresh categories Giumarra currently markets, many of them 52-week programs from growers around the world,” said Gorgisheli. “Our fresh lineup is complemented by our service portfolio, designed to support our customers from end to end of the supply chain. Giumarra is truly a one-stop shop for fresh.”

Giumarra will also co-sponsor IFPA’s General Session, titled “Key Conversations: Insights on Challenges, Opportunities and Change Ahead,” on Friday, Oct. 18, from 8:35 to 9:55 a.m. During the networking breakfast prior to the session, attendees can enjoy menu items featuring Giumarra blueberries and the company’s exclusive apple variety, Lemonade. The company will also co-sponsor meeting pods throughout the convention center, as well as the IFPA Retail Awards Reception on Friday, Oct. 18 from 5:15 to 6:45 p.m., which will recognize five outstanding retailers.

“GiumarraMART gives us the unique opportunity to showcase key commodities from around the globe, including Fair Trade Certified™ offerings, through an eye-catching 3-D billboard,” said Kellee Harris, Vice President, Retail Merchandising Services for the Giumarra Companies. “This concept invites our customers and growers in for a quick snack while getting a literal taste of the global variety of fruit and vegetables we offer.”

About the Giumarra Companies

The Giumarra Companies is a leading international network of fresh produce growers, distributors, and marketers that encompasses a world of flavor and freshness. Since its inception in 1922, the company has taken pride in a longstanding commitment to quality, service, and industry leadership. Products packed under Giumarra’s trusted family of brands are supported by a suite of top-tier service solutions and enjoyed by consumers daily. Together with our partners, we’re feeding the world in a healthy way. Visit us at www.giumarra.com.