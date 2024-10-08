Bako Sweet Showcases New Single Sweets and Heart Health Packaging at Global Show

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – Bako Sweet is excited to unveil its latest innovations at the Global Produce and Floral Show at booth #B1553. While there, attendees can get an exclusive first look at Bako’s new White and Purple Single Sweets and learn about the brand’s vision for the future of sweet potato shopping and consumption.

Bako Sweet continues to meet the needs of the ever-evolving shopper with a focus on innovation and health-conscious products. The brand is diving deep into the future of sweet potatoes by researching emerging consumer preferences and working on new product offerings.

One of Bako Sweet’s standout initiatives is its heart-health promotion, designed to engage shoppers early and make a lasting impact. Bako Sweet has long offered heart-healthy products, proudly carrying the Heart-Check Certification from the American Red Cross, which highlights the natural health benefits of sweet potatoes and helps shoppers easily identify nutritious choices.

To support retailers, Bako Sweet is rolling out new merchandising display bins by January 2025, ensuring stores are well-prepared for the influx of health-conscious shoppers. Additionally, in February, the brand will release hot pink and light pink packaging for its sweet potatoes in alignment with Heart Health Month, offering a bold visual cue for shoppers looking for nutritious and heart-healthy options.

“We are thrilled to showcase our latest Single Sweets and heart-health initiatives at the Global Produce and Floral Show,” said Susan Noritake, Director of Sales at Bako Sweet. “We believe the future shopper of sweet potatoes is looking for more than just great taste—they want products that align with their values – whether that’s heart health, convenience, or innovation. We’re proud to be at the forefront of meeting those needs.”

Attendees can visit Bako Sweet at booth #B1553 to learn more about these exciting developments and explore what’s next for the brand.

For more information about Bako Sweet, visit bakosweet.com or contact the sales team at sales@countrysweetproduce.com or 661-858-1075 x818 to place an order.

About Bako Sweet®

For more than 75 years Country Sweet Produce, grower-packer-shipper of consumer brand Bako Sweet®, has been growing sweet potatoes in the country’s richest soil in the southern San Joaquin Valley of California, also known as “California’s Sweet Spot.” This land produces some of the best-tasting sweet potatoes on the market. Over the years, Bako Sweet has perfected the growing and harvesting process to ensure the highest quality and consistently-sized sweet potatoes. Today, Bako Sweet focuses on providing the largest variety of value-added, conveniently packaged sweet potatoes, as well as bulk sweet potatoes and specialty offerings. For more information about Bako Sweet, visit bakosweet.com.