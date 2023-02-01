Bako Sweet Elevates Heart Healthy Sweet Potatoes This February

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – If there’s one month to make sweet potatoes your Valentine, it’s February. Country Sweet Produce’s Bako Sweet® is celebrating American Heart Month, National Sweet Potato Month, Valentine’s Day and Cook a Sweet Potato Day this month with several marketing efforts to drive sales during this season.

Packaging is one of the most effective ways the grower/shipper is engaging with shoppers this month. The brand’s newest 3 lb. and 5 lb. organic and conventional bags are not only visually captivating, but also communicate the health benefits of sweet potatoes as a heart-healthy food item thanks to the American Heart Association Heart-Check prominently displayed on the front of each bag.

According to a study by The United States Sweet Potato Council, the most effective way to increase sweet potato sales is to help educate the consumer about potential health benefits, which is precisely why Bako Sweet packaging makes it easy for shoppers to see that they are heart-healthy and full of fiber, vitamin A, and potassium.

“Sweet potatoes are a nutrient-dense option and we wanted to communicate that on our packaging by proudly showcasing the American Heart Association Heart-Check,” said Alexandra Rae Molumby, director of marketing for Bako Sweet. “We encourage retailers to take advantage of Bako Sweet’s eye-catching packaging and show the sweet potato love by prominently displaying them as part of a month-long celebration of sweet potatoes.”

Consumers will have the opportunity to celebrate National Sweet Potato Month on Instagram as well thanks to the brand’s Grown With Love campaign where they have a chance to win heart-themed prizes from February 1-28.

Bako Sweet is also partnering with influencers, including registered dietitian Kristen Carli who will promote Cook a Sweet Potato Day on February 22 on AZTV’s Arizona Daily Mix. Kristen will show viewers how simple it is to incorporate heart-healthy sweet potatoes into dishes like Sweet Potato Chips, Sweet Potato Brownies, and Sweet Potato Noodles.

“Roasted, air-fried, mashed or spiralized; sweet potatoes are the perfect addition to any table due to their versatility,” said Kristen Carli, MS, RD and owner of Camelback Nutrition & Wellness. “ As a dietitian and mom, I love that sweet potatoes are loaded with fiber, vitamin A, and potassium, ensuring that my family is eating well.”

For more information about Bako Sweet, visit bakosweet.com or contact the sales team at sales@countrysweetproduce.com or 661-858-1075 to place an order.

About Bako Sweet®

For more than 75 years Country Sweet Produce, grower-packer-shipper of consumer brand Bako Sweet®, has been growing sweet potatoes in the country’s richest soil in the southern San Joaquin Valley of California, also known as “California’s Sweet Spot.” This land produces some of the best-tasting sweet potatoes on the market. Over the years, Bako Sweet has perfected the growing and harvesting process to ensure the highest quality and consistently-sized sweet potatoes. Today, Bako Sweet focuses on providing the largest variety of value-added, conveniently packaged sweet potatoes, as well as bulk sweet potatoes and specialty offerings. For more information about Bako Sweet, visit bakosweet.com.