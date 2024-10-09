Registration Opens for 2024 New York Produce Show and Conference

The December 10-12 event will mobilize fresh produce leaders around the theme, “When Passion Becomes Action.”

Boca Raton, FL — Registration is open for the New York Produce Show and Conference, which celebrates its 15th year as one of the world’s most dynamic live networking events connecting produce buyers, wholesalers and global innovators with established and startup businesses.

Hosted by the Eastern Produce Council and Produce Business magazine on Dec. 10-12 in Manhattan, the NYPS will feature a full-day trade show at the Jacob Javits Center along with co-located networking functions, chef demos, industry tours and dozens of educational sessions at the Sheraton Times Square New York.

Fresh off one of the largest crowds in its history last year, New York Produce Show officials again are expecting thousands of attendees and hundreds of exhibitors to converge for the 2024 conference. Only limited booth availability remains at the Javits. Those who are interested in attending can register and book host hotels on the New York Produce Show website.

In addition to the bustling trade show, the 2024 New York Produce Show will feature critical discussions and panels around key topics such as: how to increase consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables; how to leverage new technology to improve bottom lines; and how to enhance quality and safety throughout the supply chain.

“We have an incredible array of fresh content and engaging speakers planned for the show,” says Ken Whitacre, co-founder of Produce Business and chief executive at Phoenix Media Network. “In an industry filled with multigenerational families and great mentors, we are being very thoughtful about our theme of ‘When Passion Becomes Action’ and providing unmatched experiences for attendees, both in our sessions and on the Javits floor.”

This year’s conference will include:

Three days of networking for produce retailers, foodservice buyers, and wholesalers, including a welcome reception for guests, keynote breakfast and tours of the region’s vibrant industry – featuring local retailers, wholesalers, urban farms and unique eateries.

for produce retailers, foodservice buyers, and wholesalers, including a welcome reception for guests, keynote breakfast and tours of the region’s vibrant industry – featuring local retailers, wholesalers, urban farms and unique eateries. A full-day trade show at Javits, providing abundant opportunities for industry teams to make product pitches, forge critical connections and seal deals. The show floor will also feature special learning sessions; the unveiling of innovative products; chef demonstrations; and a two-hour “ Buyer-Connect ” event.

at Javits, providing abundant opportunities for industry teams to make product pitches, forge critical connections and seal deals. The show floor will also feature special learning sessions; the unveiling of innovative products; chef demonstrations; and a two-hour “ ” event. The Global Trade Symposium on Dec. 10, offering educational sessions with industry-leading global importers and exporters on the most pressing topics and trends impacting fresh produce along the supply chain and in the service community.

on Dec. 10, offering educational sessions with industry-leading global importers and exporters on the most pressing topics and trends impacting fresh produce along the supply chain and in the service community. The full-day Foundational Excellence education program (Dec. 10) for those new to the industry, hosted by esteemed faculty from Cornell University.

education program (Dec. 10) for those new to the industry, hosted by esteemed faculty from Cornell University. The Rising Star Reception honoring those making significant contributions early in their careers and 40-under-40 award winners.

honoring those making significant contributions early in their careers and 40-under-40 award winners. The Opening Cocktail Reception on Dec. 10 at the Sheraton Times Square Hotel Ballroom.

on Dec. 10 at the Sheraton Times Square Hotel Ballroom. The Ideation Fresh Foodservice Forum (Dec. 12), a full day of discussions focused on unique ways to increase produce on menus and plates.

(Dec. 12), a full day of discussions focused on unique ways to increase produce on menus and plates. Industry tours of thriving local retailers and wholesale markets, including Hunts Point and Philadelphia (Dec. 12).

While some elements remain, the look of this year’s show promises to be quite different – with new event contractors and managers, unique educational content and an improved live app.

The NYPS organizers plan to release more information on the conference program in the coming weeks and in the run-up to the December event.

Those interested in attending the 2024 New York Produce Show or any of its special events – including the Global Trade Symposium, Foundational Excellence Program and Foodservice Forum – can register and book host hotels on the New York Produce Show website.

Media Contact

Please direct all media inquiries to Chris Burt, Director of Editorial and Content Strategy for Phoenix Media Network, at 561-994-1610 or cburt@phoenixmedianet.com.

About Phoenix Media Network

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Phoenix Media Network has provided industry-leading insight across the fresh food and perishables industry for more than four decades. Founded by the late Jim Prevor and partner Ken Whitacre and borne from a family business on the Hunts Point Terminal Market in the Bronx, N.Y., Phoenix Media has grown exponentially since 1985. It boasts the signature New York Produce Show and Conference as well as supporting digital publications, including PerishableNews.com, Produce Business, Produce Business UK, Deli Business and Cheese Connoisseur. Phoenix’s mission is to initiate industry improvement; to elevate and modernize the industry; and to help promote and foster discussions on marketing, merchandising, management and procurement.