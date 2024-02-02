Global Berry Company Appoints Garland S. Reiter, Jr. to Chief Commercial Officer, Driscoll’s of the Americas

Generational heritage remains core to the success of global family-owned legacy

Watsonville, Calif. – Garland S. Reiter, Jr. has been appointed to chief commercial officer (CCO), Driscoll’s of the Americas. In this pivotal executive position, Garland will spearhead revenue growth by orchestrating the functions of sales strategy and execution, market expansion, customer development, marketing and business solutions. His rich and diverse career in agriculture, combined with a forward-thinking approach, positions him as the ideal leader to drive success in this strategic role. This appointment underscores Driscoll’s commitment to its generational heritage and sets the stage for continued expansion as a global, family-owned berry brand.

Garland has a deep understanding of the company’s roots, having grown up surrounded by the rich agricultural traditions that have been passed down through generations. His journey within the broader Driscoll’s enterprise began as a grower in Baja, Mexico. In 2016, he took on an international leadership role, relocating to the Netherlands to lead product leadership and business planning for Driscoll’s of Europe, Middle East and Africa. Upon his return to the United States, he was promoted to vice president, Global Blueberry Leadership, where he spearheaded the Southern Hemisphere business unit, achieving significant milestones in Driscoll’s quest to become a global blueberry leader.

“We are thrilled to welcome Garland to Driscoll’s of the Americas. Garland’s deep connection to our company’s heritage, coupled with his experience and contagious energy, will undoubtedly contribute to Driscoll’s continued success,” said Soren Bjorn, Driscoll’s chief executive officer. “Garland has demonstrated he is fully committed to Driscoll’s mission, vision and values throughout his career.”

Amidst the ever-evolving demands of the marketplace, Garland’s role as CCO will enable him to strategically scale the pivotal intersection of consumers and customers as key stakeholders in Driscoll’s mission. Garland will also further strengthen his knowledge and expertise across the entirety of the value chain, from the genetic deployment of proprietary varieties to its connection and impact to building a brand for the consumer.

About Driscoll’s

Driscoll’s is the global market leader of fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries. With more than 100 years of farming heritage, Driscoll’s is a pioneer of berry flavor innovation and the trusted consumer brand of Only the Finest Berries™. With more than 900 independent growers around the world, Driscoll’s develops exclusive patented berry varieties using only traditional breeding methods that focus on growing great-tasting berries. A dedicated team of agronomists, breeders, sensory analysts, plant pathologists, and entomologists help grow baby seedlings that are then grown on local family farms. Driscoll’s berries are grown in more than 20 countries and are available for consumers in more than 40 countries across North America, Australia, Europe, and China.