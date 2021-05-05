Good Foods Celebrates Cinco de Mayo With “Big Flavor” Campaign

Good Foods Produce May 5, 2021

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. – To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, Good Foods, a category leader of plant based dips and good-for-you products, is promoting its guacamole linePlant Based Queso Style Dip and Avocado Salsa with its “Big Flavor” campaign.

To capitalize on Cinco de Mayo festivities, Good Foods is utilizing a fully integrated marketing campaign to promote the brand as a one-stop-shop for the holiday. Good Foods will be implementing influencer partnerships, social media, advertisements, promotions and giveaways to drive shoppers in stores.

“We want shoppers celebrating Cinco de Mayo with ‘Big Flavor,” said Mandy Bottomlee, director of content marketing at Good Foods. “Our campaign efforts are focused on promoting our brand as the one-stop-shop for all Cinco de Mayo snacking needs.” 

Shoppers will be able to participate in a multi-brand giveaway for five recipients to win over $1,000 in prizes and products from brands like Nosotros Tequila, Kevin’s Natural Foods and more. If shoppers are unable to make a purchase in store, Good Foods’ new e-commerce platform is able to provide bundles of dips directly to their door. 

For more information about Good Foods and good-for-you inspiration, please visit goodfoods.com, or follow the brand on Facebook, Pinterest, and Instagram.   

#  #  #

About Good Foods

Good Foods, LLC is a leader in providing healthy, all-natural products such as guacamoles, dips, salads, and dressings. Good Foods creates convenient snacks and meal options that are made with real ingredients, free of preservatives and artificial flavors. The brand’s products are packaged using high pressure processing that uses cold water pressure, keeping foods safe and at their peak freshness. For more information, please visit GoodFoods.com and to purchase products directly, visit shop.goodfoods.com.

Related Articles

Dairy

New Upfield Canada Facility For Plant-Based Spreads and New Vegan Cheese Production to Open in Brantford

Upfield Canada Inc. Dairy October 8, 2020

Upfield Canada Inc. is expanding its operations with a new Canadian production facility. The new state-of-the-art facility in Brantford will provide expanded capacity as well as the technical and production efficiencies required to support its growth. The company has purchased an existing 164,000 square foot industrial building at 8-10 Craig Street, and brings a significant investment involving the purchase of land, infrastructure improvements and equipment to Brantford.