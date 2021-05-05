Good Foods Celebrates Cinco de Mayo With “Big Flavor” Campaign

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. – To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, Good Foods, a category leader of plant based dips and good-for-you products, is promoting its guacamole line, Plant Based Queso Style Dip and Avocado Salsa with its “Big Flavor” campaign.

To capitalize on Cinco de Mayo festivities, Good Foods is utilizing a fully integrated marketing campaign to promote the brand as a one-stop-shop for the holiday. Good Foods will be implementing influencer partnerships, social media, advertisements, promotions and giveaways to drive shoppers in stores.

“We want shoppers celebrating Cinco de Mayo with ‘Big Flavor,” said Mandy Bottomlee, director of content marketing at Good Foods. “Our campaign efforts are focused on promoting our brand as the one-stop-shop for all Cinco de Mayo snacking needs.”

Shoppers will be able to participate in a multi-brand giveaway for five recipients to win over $1,000 in prizes and products from brands like Nosotros Tequila, Kevin’s Natural Foods and more. If shoppers are unable to make a purchase in store, Good Foods’ new e-commerce platform is able to provide bundles of dips directly to their door.

For more information about Good Foods and good-for-you inspiration, please visit goodfoods.com, or follow the brand on Facebook, Pinterest, and Instagram.

# # #

About Good Foods

Good Foods, LLC is a leader in providing healthy, all-natural products such as guacamoles, dips, salads, and dressings. Good Foods creates convenient snacks and meal options that are made with real ingredients, free of preservatives and artificial flavors. The brand’s products are packaged using high pressure processing that uses cold water pressure, keeping foods safe and at their peak freshness. For more information, please visit GoodFoods.com and to purchase products directly, visit shop.goodfoods.com.