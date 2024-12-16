G&R Farms Fosters Talent: Announces Promotion from Within

Credits Family Legacy and Dedication to Continued Growth

Glennville, GA – G&R Farms, the third-generation Vidalia Onion grower in southeast Georgia, is pleased to announce the promotion of Fabian Murillo to Shed Manager. In this role, Fabian oversees all day-to-day operations of shed production, including onion storage, drying, production scheduling, inventory management, and staff supervision of over 60 employees.

Fabian has been a part of the G&R Farms family for much of his life, starting as a seasonal worker at the age of 16 alongside his grandfather, David Murillo Sr., who served as G&R’s Shed Manager for over 34 years. Fabian, now with a family of his own, joined the company full-time in 2015 and, through his hard work and leadership, has been promoted three times, taking on increasingly significant responsibilities.

“Being part of the G&R Farms family has been a privilege for most of my life, and stepping into the role of Shed Manager is an incredible honor,” Fabian shared. “I’m excited to continue the legacy my grandfather began here over three decades ago, and I look forward to working with this amazing team to ensure we deliver the highest standards of quality and efficiency.”

In his most recent role as Shipping Manager and Inventory Control Supervisor, Fabian excelled in streamlining operations, overseeing shipping logistics, and maintaining high standards for product quality. His strong leadership skills and deep understanding of the company’s operations have made him a natural fit for this new position.

Jon Dorminey, vice president of operations at G&R Farms, commended Fabian’s promotion, stating, “Fabian’s dedication and leadership have been instrumental to our success, and his promotion is well-deserved. We’re excited to watch him excel in his new role.”

Fabian’s promotion is a reflection of G&R Farms’ commitment to fostering talent from within and recognizing the contributions of long-standing team members. The Murillo family’s legacy and Fabian’s personal dedication have been integral to the company’s ongoing mission to provide the highest quality onions to customers worldwide.

About G&R Farms

As a third-generation family farm, G&R Farms began in Southeast Georgia with a small farm in 1945. Today, the organization has grown to over 5,000 acres encompassing several crops with a main focus on sweet onions. G&R Farms has been growing, packing, marketing, and shipping sweet onions for nearly seven decades. The company is dedicated to providing consistent quality year-round while perfecting the quality and flavor of sweet onions through research and development. For more information visit www.grfarmsonions.com.

