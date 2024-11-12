FMI Welcomes Erin Sigrist to State Government Relations Team

Arlington, VA – FMI – The Food Industry Association is pleased to announce Erin Sigrist has joined FMI’s state government relations team as the association’s new director, state government affairs. In her role, Sigrist will be responsible for providing expertise on state legislation, laws and regulatory actions for FMI members; engage with state and local industry partners; and represent FMI and its members with external stakeholders.

Specifically, she will provide research on state legislative activities to FMI members, state associations and FMI staff on industry policy priorities; monitor and report on legislative issues including pending and enacted state legislation and regulatory activities; oversee FMI member state legislative working groups and coalitions on key issues; and draft policy papers, background documents, testimony and other deliverables.

FMI Vice President, State Government Relations Elizabeth Tansing said, “Erin’s previous experience leading the Vermont Retail & Grocers Association demonstrates her passion for state and local policy issues. Whether it’s lobbying on industry priorities, leading grassroots activities to engage food retailers in the policymaking process, or building and directing diverse coalitions, Erin has displayed a keen sense of what it takes to shape legislative and regulatory policy at the state level. We’re thrilled to have Erin join the state government relations team and we look forward to the contributions she will bring to our state advocacy efforts in support of the food industry.”

Prior to joining FMI, Sigrist spent the last nine years at the Vermont Retail & Grocers Association, serving as president for the last seven years. She simultaneously led the Vermont Specialty Food Association as executive director. Earlier in her career, she worked at Downs Rachlin Martin, a Vermont-based law firm, as a government relations specialist. Sigrist graduated from Elmira College with a Bachelor of Arts in Business.

