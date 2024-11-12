Harvest Group Acquires Bold Strategies, Inc., Expanding Media and Shopper Marketing Capabilities 

Rogers, Ark. – Harvest Group, a national integrated commerce agency, announced its acquisition of Bold Strategies, Inc. (BOLD), an eCommerce, shopper marketing and creative services firm. BOLD, recognized twice on The Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, brings valuable expertise in shopper marketing and creative services. This acquisition will expand Harvest Group’s marketing and digital commerce capabilities and increase Harvest Group’s managed media spend by 20 percent, further expanding its presence in the rapidly growing retail media sector.

“Our customers consistently tell us they need a unified approach to navigate today’s complex retail landscape,” said Ross Cully, CEO of Harvest Group. “BOLD’s impressive capabilities perfectly complement our expertise. Together, we’ll offer what our clients have been asking for—a truly integrated partner across media and commerce.”

With the integration of BOLD’s team, Harvest Group’s total headcount will increase to 350 employees. This increase reflects Harvest Group’s commitment to scaling its services and delivering on its client’s goals. The acquisition also includes BOLD Labs, the company’s R&D unit, which uses proprietary technology to test products in the market and develop innovation strategies.

“The future belongs to companies that can seamlessly merge physical and digital retail,” said Allan Peretz, Founder & Chairman of BOLD. “By joining Harvest Group, we’re creating the first true ‘total retail’ agency that can serve brands’ sales and marketing needs in every channel, online and off.”

As one of only two managed service providers who are API partners with the top 5 Retail Media Networks (RMNs), Harvest Group is uniquely positioned to provide clients with unparalleled access to retail media platforms.

With BOLD’s integration, Harvest Group’s full-service capabilities will now include:

Comprehensive shopper marketing solutions

Full-service creative design capabilities

Digital market testing tool to ensure product success before full-scale launch

Direct-to-consumer (DTC) strategies

Increased depth in Retail Media & Amazon services

The acquisition enables Harvest Group to serve brands at the convergence of media and commerce, offering a one-stop solution to help brands simplify processes and boost sales. Customers benefit from having a fully integrated strategy and approach, and retailer, consumer and media closed-loop reporting allows them to measure impact for further optimization. This delivers a deeper level of insight into performance, enabling Harvest Group customers to reach their sales goals.

“This acquisition is about people. BOLD’s talented team, combined with Harvest Group’s proven expertise, will elevate how we serve our clients,” said Darcy Ramler, CEO of BOLD. “Together, we’re creating a fully integrated team that connects across commerce: in-store, online, media, creative and shopper marketing, to drive real impact for our clients.”

For more information about Harvest Group and its expanded services, please visit www.harvestgroup.com.

About Harvest Group

Founded in 2006, Harvest Group is a leading commerce agency empowering CPG brands to grow what matters in today’s complex retail landscape. We offer a fully integrated solution that seamlessly aligns strategy across in-store and digital commerce, retail media, and social platforms. Our team of over 350 retail experts leverages cutting-edge technology to drive growth for brands at major retailers including Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, Amazon, Costco, and Kroger, as well as across all major retail media and social platforms. For more information visit www.harvestgroup.com.

About Bold Strategies, Inc.

Founded in 2017, Bold Strategies, Inc., is a full-service commerce growth agency specializing in digital retail, direct-to-consumer (DTC), and shopper marketing. With a data-driven approach and deep expertise across Pure Play, Omni, and DTC channels, BOLD provides a comprehensive range of essential commerce growth services, including strategy development, creative execution, retail media management, website development, testing and analytics. We deliver measurable results, empowering mid-sized and enterprise brands to scale efficiently. Learn more at www.boldstrategies.com.