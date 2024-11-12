Natural Grocers Promotes “From the Soil Up” Within “Meet Your Farmer” Film Series

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Natural Grocers®, is proud to promote the new short film within its “Meet Your Farmer” film series: “From the Soil Up” in stores and online.

FROM THE SOIL UP

Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing at Natural Grocers, stated, “As a family-operated neighborhood grocer serving communities since 1955, we’re dedicated to making a positive impact on how food is grown and raised across the country. We’re committed to making a difference at every step, working closely with farmers, ranchers, and producers who match the passion we have for prioritizing the health of humans, animal welfare and environmental stewardship.

“In this film, you’ll experience the powerful role that these faithful farmers play in healing the land and bringing communities together through regenerative agriculture. Their commitment to “farming from the soil up” combines pasture-based grazing with eco-conscious practices to create products that drive positive change. We’re proud to share this inspiring story—just one example of the exceptional organic dairy farmers behind our Natural Grocers® Brand Organic Cheese.”

The company will be promoting the film online and in stores with printed and digital educational collateral through December.

THE “MEET YOUR FARMER” SERIES

Natural Grocers’ “Meet Your Farmer” film series gives a voice to farmers and ranchers who are changing the way food is produced today, to ensure a livable, healthy tomorrow. Viewers will meet organic growers, grassroots farmers and regenerative ranchers with an unwavering dedication to the land, their animals, their communities, and the planet. Each film asks consumers to pause, to question the status quo of food production, all while evoking an uplifting, positive message of hope and transformation. Customers and followers on social media can expect more films to be added to the series in 2025.

ADDITIONAL EDUCATION FROM NATURAL GROCERS

One of Natural Grocers’ Founding Principles is a “Commitment to Nutrition Education”, which includes empowering its communities to make informed decisions about their food choices and environmental impact. In addition to the “Meet Your Farmer” film series, the company offers helpful books, good4uSM Health Hotline® articles, recipes, coaching and classes to learn more.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers’ flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles—including its “Commitment to Community” and “Commitment to Crew”. In fiscal year 2023, the Company invested $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

