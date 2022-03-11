G&R Farms Supports Feeding Efforts in Ukraine

Makes Donation to World Central Kitchen & Urges Industry Members To Do The Same

Glennville, GA- Walt Dasher of G&R Farms has always been known for his philanthropic support of important causes and he has never looked away when there is a need. The current Ukraine conflict is one of those moments. G&R Farms donated $2500 to World Central Kitchen (WCK) to support the efforts of Chef Jose Andres feeding operations as they prepare meals for Ukrainian refugees.

When asked what prompted his donation Dasher responded, “I have watched in disbelief, the crisis unfolding in the Ukraine and I am moved by the perseverance the Ukrainian people are showing to protect their families and get them to safety, while also staying behind to defend their country. They are an example to the world and they are the line in the sand that represents freedom.” Dasher continued, “As a food industry, we grow nourishing foods and together I believe we can support Chef Andres mission and nourish a nation in need – I challenge each produce company to join me and make a donation to World Central Kitchen.”

WCK is serving meals at eight border crossings across the country and supporting local restaurants preparing meals in eight Ukrainian cities including in Odessa, Lviv, and Kyiv. WCK teams are also on the ground in Romania, Moldova, and Hungary. It is estimated that nearly two million refugees have left or are currently leaving Ukraine and totals could exceed 4 million in the coming days and weeks.

Dasher would like to challenge all industry members to match his efforts and make a donation to WCK. Donations can be made at the following link. https://wck.org/