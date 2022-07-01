Grimmway Farms Appoints New Vice President of External Affairs and Corporate Responsibility

BAKERSFIELD, CA — In furthering its commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility, Grimmway Farms has appointed Dana Brennan Vice President, External Affairs and Corporate Responsibility. Brennan, who has served as Grimmway’s Vice President of Government and Public Affairs since 2019, will continue in her current position as well as assume added responsibilities for the company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data collection and reporting initiatives.

Grimmway is the largest carrot grower in the world and the largest organic producer in the United

States. Under Brennan’s leadership, the company recently released its inaugural ESG report, Responsible Growth for a Healthier World, quantifying its ESG progress across its multi-state operations and 8,000 employees. In her expanded role, Brennan will continue to spearhead ESG data capture and measurement company-wide, as well as lead the Grimmway ESG Task Force comprised of members representing all areas of the business.

“Grimmway has always been committed to environmental sustainability and responsible business practices and we’re grateful to have Dana as the key driver in formalizing our ESG reporting structure,” said Grimmway Farms Chief People Officer Sara Oliver. “Her growing knowledge of the global ESG landscape, including alignment with our employees, customers and retail partners, will help us further measure and advance our initiatives and ensure that we continue to do the right things for our people and the planet.”

“I am honored to have the opportunity to help Grimmway achieve and promote our ambitious ESG and overall corporate responsibility agenda,” Brennan added. “It’s a pleasure to work with such a dedicated, diverse team and company who are truly committed to measuring and reporting on our sustainability and social impacts.”

With deep experience in public affairs, corporate philanthropy and community relations, Brennan was recently named chair of the Western Growers Association Climate Change and Sustainability Working Group. She also serves on the U.S. Government Relations Council of the International Fresh Produce Association and on the boards of the Kern Economic Development Corporation and Mercy Hospitals of Bakersfield. She holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Eastern University.

About Grimmway Farms

Headquartered in Bakersfield, California, Grimmway Farms is the largest producer of USA-grown organic fruits and vegetables and the world’s largest producer of carrots. Grimmway’s operations span seven states and encompass more than 50,000 acres of certified organic produce and 45,000 acres of carrots. Grimmway is committed to caring for customers and employees, honoring sustainable practices and preserving natural resources for future generations. For more information, visit grimmway.com or call 1-800-301-3101.