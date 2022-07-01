Green Life Farms Continues Innovation at Babcock Farm

PUNTA GORDA, Fla.–Green Life Farms, the leading controlled-environment agriculture grower in the Southeast U.S., added state-of-the-art packaging equipment to its production area at the company’s Babcock Farm for its packaged herb products. Green Life Farms sells packaged herbs under a long-term contract with a leading meal kit delivery company.

The new packaging equipment utilizes microperforated film, which enhances shelf life and freshness, and allows for greater flexibility and innovation in the packaging process. It will convey, package, and print lot codes on Green Life Farms’ fresh-cut herb pouches at a rate of 50 units/minute, which significantly reduces the manual labor required to fill large orders. These process improvements result in lower costs while creating the opportunity to explore new product lines and packaging sizes. The Company is committed to always drive profitability through the use of technology and best industry practices.

Green Life Farms acquired the Punta Gorda farm in 2021. The 2.5-acre facility utilizes a Nutrient Film Technique hydroponic growing system. Green Life Farms prioritizes quality, flavor and freshness across the company’s product offerings, which include Basil, Chives, Cilantro, Dill, Mint, Parsley, Oregano, Rosemary, Sage, Tarragon, Thyme, Butterhead Lettuce, Baby Romaine, Baby Arugula, Baby Kale, Baby Spinach, and Farmer’s Blend.

Green Life Farms’ process combines technology with agricultural best practices to grow premium leafy greens with a focus on sustainability, energy efficiency, and environmental responsibility. Its flavorful produce is cultivated in clean, nutrient-rich oxygenated water in state-of-the-art greenhouses. Greens are harvested and packaged in a controlled environment to create the cleanest produce year-round and delivered locally to ensure premium freshness and the smallest carbon footprint in the industry.

About Green Life Farms

Green Life Farms operates state-of-the-art hydroponic greenhouses in Lake Worth and Punta Gorda, Florida. Another 11 additional facilities are currently in construction or development, for a total of 5.2 million square feet of greenhouses planned. By incorporating agriculture with technology, Green Life Farms provides consumers with premium-quality, fresh, local, flavorful, and clean leafy greens that are good for their bodies, families, communities and planet – year-round. For more information about Green Life Farms, visit GreenLifeFarms.ag.