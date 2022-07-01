Vertical Farming Facility in the Works for Howard County, Maryland

A nearly 200,000 square-foot fresh produce growing center and more than 50 new jobs are coming to Maryland, according to a recent announcement by Infarm.

The urban farming business – known as the fastest-growing vertical farming company in the world – is planning to establish its largest facility yet in Howard County.

The site, powered with green-certified energy, will allow Infarm to serve the Northeast region and make its mark in the Mid Atlantic. This will be the company’s third growing center in the U.S., with the capability of producing 45 million crops each year.

