Green Life Farms Completes Acquisition of Finn Farms

NAPLES, Fla.–Green Life Farms has completed its purchase of Finn Farms, a hydroponic grower located on Florida’s West Coast. Green Life Farms now owns 100% of the shares of Finn Farms, including all site and equipment assets, intellectual property, and licensing rights. Green Life Farms currently operates a hydroponic greenhouse in Lake Worth, FL, with its third of 13 planned locations currently under construction in Lake City, FL. The Finn Farms location expands Green Life Farms’ growing and sales footprint into Southwest Florida.

The Finn Farms hydroponic greenhouse spans 2.5 acres in Southwest Florida and uses Nutrient Film Technique growing technology supplied by Green Automation, NovArbo, Priva and others. Green Life Farms, Inc. purchased 100% of the assets of Local Greens Company Oy, which is the parent company of the U.S.-based subsidiary Local Greens U.S.A., DBA Finn Farms.

The Finn Farms facility grows a variety of herbs, microgreens, and baby leafy greens, including basil and spinach, and is expected to begin generating revenue for Green Life Farms immediately. Green Life Farms now operates the Finn Farms location, which will retain its brand name for herbs and microgreens.

“We are excited to add Finn Farms to the Green Life Farms family,” said Mike Ferree, Vice President, Green Life Farms. “Providing our customers with the freshest, most flavorful leafy greens is at the heart of everything we do. Now, we’ll be able to reach even more customers while expanding our lineup of clean greens.”

Currently, Green Life Farms products, which include Butterhead Lettuce, Baby Arugula, Baby Kale, Baby Romaine and Farmer’s Blend, are available in more than 300 grocery stores and restaurants from Palm Beach to Miami and beyond, including some international locations. In addition, Green Life Farms has partnered with one of the largest meal delivery services in the U.S. to serve its customers across the Southeast U.S.

Green Life Farms’ process combines technology with agricultural best practices to grow premium leafy greens with a focus on sustainability, energy efficiency, and environmental responsibility. Its flavorful produce is cultivated without soil in clean, nutrient-rich oxygenated water, using natural sunlight and airflow in state-of-the-art greenhouses. Greens are harvested and packaged in a controlled environment to create the cleanest produce year-round and delivered locally to ensure premium freshness and a small carbon footprint.

About Green Life Farms

Green Life Farms operates a 100,000 square foot state-of-the-art hydroponic greenhouse in Lake Worth Florida, with 11 additional facilities in construction or development, for a total of 5.2 million square feet of greenhouses planned. By incorporating agriculture with technology, Green Life Farms provides consumers with premium-quality, fresh, local, flavorful and clean leafy greens that are good for their bodies, families, communities and planet – year-round. For more information about Green Life Farms, visit GreenLifeFarms.ag.