Grimmway Farms Welcomes David Bright as Vice President of Marketing

BAKERSFIELD, CA —Grimmway Farms is pleased to announce that David Bright has joined the team as Vice President of Marketing. Bright will direct marketing functions for all product lines at Grimmway, including the Cal-Organic Farms and Bunny-Luv brands as well as the company’s foodservice, industrial and ingredients divisions.

Grimmway, the largest carrot producer in the world and the largest organic vegetable producer in the USA, sells carrots and over 65 varieties of organic vegetables year-round. In addition to steering the strategy for marketing Grimmway’s new and existing products, Bright will oversee customer marketing programs, category management, packaging design, and digital and experiential marketing initiatives.

“As we continue to experience growth across all categories of our business, we look forward to strengthening our relationships and developing new opportunities with customers and industry partners,” said Eric Proffitt, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “David’s deep technical and analytical experience will help us leverage data and insights to drive strategic sales decisions, differentiate our products and deliver even more value to our customers.”

With over 30 years of professional experience, Bright is an expert at using research and analysis to develop effective positioning strategies. He was most recently Vice President of Sales Administration and Analysis for Dole Food Company where he worked for nearly 25 years and previously managed the marketing and market research teams.

“I am thrilled to join the Grimmway Farms team! I look forward to cementing Grimmway’s reputation as the industry leader in carrots and organic vegetables committed to producing the highest quality products paired with excellent customer service,” said Bright. “I am excited to help grow Grimmway’s business and continue my career in our industry which feeds the world fresh, delicious and healthy products.”

Bright is a graduate of the University of California, San Diego where he earned a bachelor’s degree in quantitative economics and decision sciences. He also attended California State University, Northridge where he received a master’s of business administration.

About Grimmway Farms

Headquartered in Bakersfield, California, Grimmway Farms traces its roots to a produce stand opened by the Grimm brothers in the early 1960s. Grimmway is a global produce leader and the world’s largest producer of carrots. Grimmway supplies more than 65 organic, USA-grown crops and brands include Cal-Organic Farms and Bunny-Luv. Grimmway is committed to caring for customers and employees, honoring sustainable practices and preserving natural resources for future generations. For more information, visit www.grimmway.com.