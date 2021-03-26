Revolution Farms Launches Four New Products in Detroit Area and West Michigan Stores

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Revolution Farms, a leading indoor greenhouse farm in Michigan, is launching four new products in independent grocery stores in the Detroit Metro area and West Michigan this month, including three bold salad mixes and a whole head, living lettuce. The three new salad mixes include: BAM! Baby Kale, POW! Superfood Mix and Zesty Zing Salad Mix, bringing the Michigan farm’s total number of packaged salad mixes to seven.

· BAM! Baby Kale is the farm’s third foray into single variety, leafy greens, following its popular Robust Romaine and Buttery Bibb. BAM! Baby Kale contains 4.5 ounces of freshly harvested baby kale leaves, picked at the peak of nutrition and tenderness, and ideal for trendy kale Caesar salads.

· POW! Superfood Mix is full of a variety of nutrient-dense leaves, including Swiss Chard, kale and green sweet crisp, in a mix perfect for hearty salads or adding into a smoothie.

· Zesty Zing Mix adds a whole new taste profile to your typical salad, with arugula, purple mustard greens, sweet crisp and romaine to add crunch, spice and a peppery kick for tastier, more flavorful salads.

· Living Buttery Bibb is the farm’s first whole head product, packaged with the roots and leaves intact for longer shelf life. Living Bibb is buttery, sweet, crisp and perfect for salads or to add to burgers or sandwiches.

“Variety is the spice of life, and our consumers are asking for more color, more flavor and more super-food options to add to their daily meals all year-round,” said John Green, founder and CEO of Revolution Farms. “Our new greens provide even more nutrients in each leaf for those who are eating more consciously, as well as for those who just want to eat more beautiful and more flavorful salads.”

The new mixes are available in stores on the east side of the state, including Hollywood Markets and Holiday Markets in Metro Detroit, as well as multiple independent grocers. In the Grand Rapids area, the new mixes are available at Kingma’s Market, Horrocks Market (Grand Rapids location), Bridge Street Market, Ric’s Food Center (Rockford), Martha’s Vineyard and South East Market.

This month, Revolution Farms began planting in two additional acres of growing space, tripling its growing capacity to 1.5 million pounds per year for 2021. The new, state-of-the-art facility uses the latest indoor agriculture technologies, including a fully automated seed-to-harvest system, to grow more fresh, local produce year-round.

Revolution Farms existing salad mixes include Michigan Spring Mix, Great Lakes Gourmet, Robust Romaine and Buttery Bibb. The lettuce is currently available at SpartanNash stores across Michigan, including Forest Hills Foods, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s and Family Fare stores, as well as West Michigan Meijer stores and independent grocers across the state. For a list of current retail locations, visit www.revolutionfarms.com/store-locator.

Revolution Farms products are identifiable by the colorful freshness seals around each container, including the standard “Enjoy By” date, as well as a “Harvested Date.” Revolution Farms lettuce goes from farm to store in 1-2 days, less than half the time it takes for West Coast lettuce to make it to Michigan store shelves. Because local greens are fresher, Michigan-grown lettuce and salad mixes have a longer shelf life in stores and at home, as well as greater nutrient density. Revolution Farms greens are pesticide residue-free, certified non-GMO and grown from seed to harvest at the Caledonia, Mich. farm year-round.

About Revolution Farms

Revolution Farms is leading the indoor farming revolution in Michigan using advanced hydroponic farming techniques combined with sustainable farming practices. Located in Caledonia, Mich., Revolution Farms produces fresh, local salad greens for consumers across the Midwest. Revolution Farms was founded to leverage the social, economic, and environmental benefits of indoor farming in a state-of-the-art facility. More info at www.revolutionfarms.com.