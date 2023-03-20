Tozer Highlights Springtime Arugula Varieties

Santa Maria, CA. — As a world leader in vegetable seed breeding, Tozer is concentrated on developing new and improved varieties aligned with market trends. Tozer is a leading originator of wild arugula seeds, breeding them for over 20 years, with many of them recognized for their high quality, flavor, and vigor. The company’s innovative breeding program has resulted in a wide range of highly sought-after varieties, including various wild and salad arugula types, available for the upcoming spring season plantings.

“We are proud to offer several varieties of arugula seed to fulfill the growing market demand,” said Anthony Stevenson, Area Sales Representative for Tozer. “Our innovative varieties are developed through conventional breeding methods and are well-suited for both the fresh market and processing.”

Tozer’s state-of-the-art breeding program utilizes advanced technologies such as genetic engineering and molecular markers to create more productive varieties that are well-suited to various climate conditions. The company’s springtime arugula varieties are ideal for growers looking for increased yield, higher vigor, and slower bolting plants. Tozer’s innovative varieties of arugula, including Aphrodite and Eros, are wild types, with intermediate resistance to mildew, guaranteeing a consistent and high-quality product.

For more information on the arugula seed varieties available, please visit their website, www.tozerseeds.com, or contact Anthony Stevenson at Anthony.Stevenson@tozerseeds.com

About Tozer

Tozer is the largest independent and family-owned vegetable breeding company in the U.K.

Tozer specializes in breeding, production, and distribution of quality vegetable seed and is behind the groundbreaking kale and brussels sprouts hybrid vegetable Kalettes®. Tozer Seeds America opened in 2008 in Santa Maria, California.