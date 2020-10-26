GSA News Alert: Alameda Elected New GSA Chair, Board Slate Set for 2020-2021

Tony Alameda of Top Flavor Farms was elected as the new Chair of the Grower-Shipper Association of Central California (GSA) at its Board of Directors meeting on Wednesday, October 21.

A second-generation farmer, Tony Alameda, along with his two brothers Steve and Craig, and father Mel began The Alameda Company, formerly known as L.S. Williams Company in Fremont, California. Established in 1983, their farming operation focused on vegetable production in both California and Mexico. TopFlavor Farms was established in the Yuma region and expanded into the Salinas and San Juan Valleys and has grown into a diverse, family farming operation that produces over two dozen different commodities. Tony is also a co-founder of Sabor Farms, a farming operation with an emphasis on specialty items. Tony and his wife, Cathy, also established Gud Pak Harvesting, which has since partnered to transform into today’s Foothill Packing. Alameda is President of United Vegetable Growers Cooperative, a member of San Benito and Monterey County Farm Bureaus and supporter of San Benito and Monterey County fairs.

“This year has presented unprecedented challenges for all of us,” Alameda says. “Throughout the pandemic, GSA has worked diligently to support the efforts of farming operations to protect farm workers through its collaborative efforts to create early workplace prevention guidance, the establishment of a model quarantined housing program, accessing PPE and facilitating expedited COVID-19 testing,” he says. “I’m extremely proud of this work but we must continue to advance solutions-based programs to address our region’s most critical challenges which include protecting farm workers and finding innovative ways to improve food safety for the benefit of consumers as well as protect our ocean, rivers and environment along the Central Coast.”

Alameda takes over the role of chair from Jason Smith, Smith Family Wines. “Jason has led this organization through a leadership change, food safety crises and the pandemic, among other challenges,” Alameda says. “His calm and decisive approach was integral to guiding and focusing this organization and its programs through these tumultuous times,” he says. “We have emerged stronger and better and we thank Jason for that.”

Alameda will lead the organization as its Chairman for the 2020/2021 period. Tom Nunes V of The Nunes Company will serve as Vice Chairman and Victor Ramirez of NorCal Harvesting will serve as Secretary Treasurer. In addition, the Board of Directors serving GSA members include: Rodney Braga (Braga Fresh Family Farms); Allan Clark (Merrill Farms); Patrick Collins (Bengard Ranch); Melissa Duflock (Duflock Vineyards); Steve Ish (Taylor Farms), Jay Iverson (GreenGate Fresh); Colby Pereira (Braga Fresh Family Farms); Jason Smith (Smith Family Wines) and Robert Verloop (Coastline Family Farms).

“This Board is committed to the GSA mission of advancing families, food and farming on the Central Coast,” says GSA President Christopher Valadez. “Farming and agriculture will continue to encounter challenges, foreseen and unforeseen, but we are well prepared to meet those with our Board’s leadership.”

“I’d like the Grower-Shipper Association to be the uniting voice of the Central Coast and continue to set the standard for growing operations nationwide,” Alameda says. “One that is leading our industry to grow safer, more innovative, high quality products while improving our community for colleagues and neighbors alike.”

The Grower-Shipper Association is an organization representing over 325 members throughout Monterey, San Benito, Santa Cruz and Santa Clara counties. For more information or to learn how you can become a member contact Chris Valadez at [email protected].

For More Blog Posts, Visit GSA’s Website