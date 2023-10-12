Harlan Ewert Appointed to Director of Business Development at Verdant Technologies

Industry Vet will Spearhead Strategic Initiatives, Amplify the Reach and Impact of HarvestHold Technology

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — VerdantTM Technologies, a pioneering force in ag-tech post-harvest solutions, has announced the appointment of Harlan Ewert to Director of Business Development, a strategic move aimed at fortifying the company’s commitment to making food more stable, from crop to cart.

After making a significant impact in his previous role as the Director of Sales, Ewert, who boasts rich industry experience and a robust network from his 30-plus year tenure at The Kroger Co., will now steer Verdant Technologies’ business development initiatives. His role will center on enhancing value for Verdant Technologies customers throughout the supply chain.

Gordon Robertson, CEO of Verdant Technologies, expressed, “Harlan’s deep-seated knowledge of the retail grocery business, coupled with his disciplined approach to category management, has already proven invaluable to Verdant Technologies. His transition to Director of Business Development is not just a gain for our team but a significant win for our partners across the supply chain, especially growers, as we navigate the path to more sustainable practices together.”

Harlan’s approach is deeply rooted in understanding and addressing the varied needs of stakeholders across the supply chain, from growers to consumers. His strategy will encompass broadening offerings, tailoring value propositions specific to each link in the supply chain, and ensuring that the benefits of Verdant’s revolutionary technology, HarvestHold®, are impactful at every stage.

In reflecting on his new role, Harlan stated, “My journey in this industry has always been about developing relationships and bringing tangible value to the table. With HarvestHold Fresh, we have a unique opportunity to heighten the produce experience for consumers while ensuring that every stakeholder, especially our growers, sees enhanced value and reduced waste. My focus will be on ensuring that our solutions satisfy all of our partners throughout the supply chain, unparalleled value for consumers and growers alike.”

Harlan’s strategic approach to business development will involve a meticulous focus on qualifying leads and opportunities, ensuring that Verdant’s solutions are presented where they can make the most significant impact. His role will also involve close collaboration with the sales, marketing, and product teams to ensure Verdant’s offerings consistently align with industry needs and expectations.

For more information on Verdant Technologies, visit https://verdant-tech.com/.

About Verdant Technologies:

Verdant™ Technologies is an emerging leader in the ag tech industry, offering product life extension technology for the produce industry, including HarvestHold Fresh® for fruits and vegetables. Verdant Technologies and its partners work hand-in-hand to reduce negative environmental impacts and help bring nourishment to more people in more places. Verdant Technologies has corporate offices in Denver, CO, and St. Paul, MN. More information can be found at www.verdant-tech.com.