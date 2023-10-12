AUTUMNCRISP Brand Grapes Take a Bite of the Big Apple

Sun World International Creates Experiential Sampling Event at New York City Wine and Food Festival

NEW YORK CITY – The world’s first branded grape is about to go tooth-to-tooth with some of the nation’s choicest foodies.

This Oct. 13-15, Sun World International will be hosting an experiential sampling station for its AUTUMNCRISP® brand grapes at one of the nation’s largest premier wine and food events, The Food Network New York City Wine and Food Festival presented by Capital One (NYCWFF).

The prestigious weekend culinary festival in the nation’s food capital features more than 80 events and 500 chefs from around the world — hosting and activating a variety of tastings, seminars, intimate dinners and evening gatherings.

As part of its activation, Sun World will host a sampling station at the NYWFF’s weekend Grand Tasting event on Hudson River Park’s Pier 76. From Friday through Sunday, Sun World expects to sample AUTUMNCRISP® brand grapes to more than 15,000 of the tasting’s attendees.

The AUTUMNCRISP® station is expected to stand out among the Grand Tasting’s hundreds of vendors with an irresistibly crisp burst of the juicy AUTUMNCRISP® brand green grapes to draw attendees to the booth. The AUTUMNCRISP® street team – clad in AUTUMNCRISP® brand colors from shirts to shoes – will not just share samples, but will also engage with show attendees to talk about these amazing grapes, get feedback from attendees and create social sharing opportunities.

A Global Campaign; A Show-Stopping Debut

In August, Sun World announced their intent to market the AUTUMNCRISP® brand as the first globally branded table grape available year-round, with a global consumer marketing campaign aimed at driving awareness and trial for the giant, crispy and juicy green grapes.

The campaign will feature robust digital marketing aimed at the iconic grape brand’s target consumers, in-store marketing, sampling, media outreach, collaborations with food influencers and social media outreach.

“Tasting is believing, which is why we’re sampling at large-scale food festivals as part of our outreach,” noted Jennifer Sanchez, Sun World’s Vice President of Marketing. “We could not think of a better culinary event to make our marketing debut and foster word-of-mouth than the prestigious New York City Wine and Food Festival. Yes, it’s cliche to steal from Sinatra and say ‘If you can make it there you can make it anywhere,’ but there’s a lot of truth to it! We can’t wait to connect with consumers and share in their excitement.”

“We also greatly appreciate Dayka & Hackett for supplying thousands of delicious AUTUMNCRISP® grapes for sampling,” Sanchez concluded.

About Sun World

Sun World International is a global variety development and licensing business. Sun World’s mission is to drive the growth of fruit breeding, varietal development and licensing. The California-based company has a network of licensed growers and marketers and maintains offices in the United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Israel, North Africa and South Africa. More information about Sun World International is available at www.sun-world.com.