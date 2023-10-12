Renowned University Selects Baldor Specialty Foods as Main Produce Supplier

BRONX, N.Y. — Baldor Specialty Foods, one of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic’s largest produce and specialty foods distributors, announced today it has been selected by Yale University Hospitality to provide the university’s campuses with fresh fruits, vegetables, and other food items. Under the multi-year contract, Baldor Specialty Foods will serve as the primary produce food supplier for all of Yale University’s campus food services locations.

Yale University, renowned for its rich academic tradition and commitment to excellence, is home to approximately 15,000 undergraduates and boasts a dedicated faculty of about 5,000 professors. As part of the contract, Baldor Specialty Foods will provide its premium food products to the Yale community, including resident students, student centers, catering services, and food retail outlets.

“We are honored to have the chance to work with the Yale Hospitality team,” said Baldor Foods CEO, TJ Murphy. “Of course, we knew the University from its reputation for excellence in education. But from the moment we saw the needs of the Hospitality team, we understood that this high standard translated to their food service efforts as well. We were struck by the similarities in our commitments to quality and local foods and sustainable and ethical practices. We’re sure this will be a partnership that is mutually beneficial for the bright young minds and dedicated faculty of Yale as well as the farms and producers we work with.”

Both Baldor Specialty Foods and Yale Hospitality share a passionate commitment to fostering a culture where growing, cooking, and sharing food create unforgettable experiences. Yale Hospitality’s guiding principles include sourcing food from vendors who employ ethical labor practices provide living wages, prioritize worker safety, employ sustainability practices, and offer opportunities for advancement—all of which are criteria Baldor includes in its farmer and producer vetting process. Both organizations are dedicated to sourcing local products and reducing food waste as much as possible.

Benjamin Walker, SVP of Sales, Marketing & Merchandising at Baldor Specialty Foods, notes that this partnership reflects Baldor’s continued growth and capacity. “Working with Yale significantly increases the volume of our business in New Haven, where we already have a presence with local restaurants,” he says, adding that the company has a history of investing in the markets where it does business. “We’re proud to come to Yale with a track record of successfully serving the needs of big institutions alongside the needs of small chef-owned restaurants,” he says, noting that Baldor also serves Harvard, Princeton University, MIT, NYU, and Brown University, among other colleges and universities, as well as large event spaces like the Jacob Javits Center and Madison Square Garden in Manhattan and the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Baldor Specialty Foods services more than 13,000 food service, retail and corporate accounts from Portland, ME to Richmond, VA, and offers over 6,000 fresh produce and specialty food items, with upwards of 15% coming from the local region.

For more information visit: http://www.baldorfood.com

About Yale Hospitality:

Located in New Haven, CT – Yale Hospitality has been awarded and recognized numerous times for leading and implementing innovative concepts in collegial dining focused on health, wellness, and food system resiliencies. Yale Hospitality is a transformational organization with a passionate team supporting over 23 residential and retail dining operations, dedicated catering services, as well as a full-service Bakery and Culinary Support Center at Yale University in New Haven. Providing an average of 17,000 meals a day, the ultimate goal is to provide food experiences that are ‘good for people and good for the planet.’