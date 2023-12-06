Baldor Specialty Foods to Unveil Fresh Cut Fruit Addition to Urban Roots Line at the 2023 New York Produce Show

Retiring Baldor President Michael Muzyk to Be Honored with the Produce Show’s Special Lifetime Achievement Award

Bronx, NY: Baldor Specialty Foods, the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic’s largest premium produce and specialty foods distributor, will be at this year’s New York Produce Show to showcase value-add produce, including a fresh cut fruit addition to its popular Urban Roots line of packaged retail produce, alongside commemorating the illustrious career of the company’s retiring President, Michael Muzyk.

Scheduled from December 5th through 7th at the Jacob Javits Convention Center at 11th Avenue and 34th Street in Manhattan, the New York Produce Show is an annual event that unites industry professionals, distributors, vendors, and enthusiasts for face-to-face networking and a chance to learn about the latest produce innovations.

The show kicks off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, December 6th, at 10 am. This will be preceded by an award presentation where Ken Whitacre, CEO of Phoenix Media – who run the NY Produce Show – will honor Baldor Foods’ President Michael Muzyk with a prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing his unparalleled contributions to the industry.

With time savings a major concern for consumers, and labor savings a major concern for retailers, Baldor’s booths (#401 and #500) on the Expo Floor December 6th will focus on the company’s value-add produce. This includes both the nonbranded Fresh Cuts products which are available for white labelling, repacking, and retail kitchen use, as well as their consumer-oriented Urban Roots branded line that is designed to reduce prep time for healthy meals.

Specifically, Baldor will be unveiling the latest addition to the Urban Roots line: freshly cut fruits. New products include mango, cantaloupe, watermelon, pineapple and honeydew chunks, as well as Classic Fruit Salad, Tropical Fruit Salad, Berry Medley Salad, and Pineapple Blueberry Salad. Urban Roots will also be offering some more lesson known varieties of fruits, including sliced golden kiwi, papaya, oro blanco, and dragon fruit. All will be available in 5 oz grab ‘n’ go size, as well as 10 oz and 20 oz. packages. These products build on the existing line of popular ready-made refrigerated salsas (in Salsa Verde, Homestyle, Homestyle Hot and Pineapple Mango) and prepped and portion veg (like co-packed Carrot and Celery Sticks, Trimmed Brussels Sprouts, Portioned Potatoes, and Stringless Snow Peas) for a full complement of produce options.

In addition to Baldor’s presence on the show floor, Donald Russo, Senior Category Manager, will be speaking at the IdEATion Fresh Foodservice Forum, a co-location event being held at the Sheraton Times Square . There, he’ll be speaking on the “Elevating Produce in Foodservice Operations,” panel scheduled for 10 am on Thursday, December 7th. Russo will be presenting alongside industry stalwarts Chris Lenzo of Bon Appetit Management and Andy Hamilton of Markon. The IdEATtion Fresh Foodservice Forum is designed for anyone who buys, sells, or markets fresh produce to the foodservice industry.

“The New York Produce Show is one of our favorite events of the year,” affirms Benjamin Walker, SVP Sales, Marketing & Merchandising for Baldor Specialty Foods. “New York is where we grew up as a company, and this show serves as a platform to underscore our dedication to providing retail and foodservice customers with the freshest, highest quality, and most inspiring produce options available. This year will be especially important to us as we honor the legacy of our company president, Michael Muzyk, and his contributions to Baldor and the industry.”

Find Baldor Specialty Foods at the New York Produce Show – Booths #401 and #500.

For more information about Urban Roots visit:

https://www.baldorfood.com/urbanroots

About Baldor Specialty Foods

Baldor Specialty Foods is one of the largest distributors of premium fresh produce, specialty foods, dairy, meat and fish in Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. Beginning as Balducci’s fruit stand in Greenwich Village in 1946, Baldor maintains its original commitment to freshness, flavor, quality and service. Baldor Specialty Foods now services more than 13,000 food service, retail and corporate accounts from Portland, ME to Richmond, VA, and offers over 6,000 food items. The company’s mission is to deliver quality ingredients, innovative solutions and seamless experiences that ensure the success of its partners.