Indoor Ag Leaders to Speak at New York Produce Show

The Controlled Environment Agriculture Alliance (CEA Alliance) is hosting a workshop “The Retail Future of Indoor Grown Produce” at the New York Produce Show, 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 6.

From enormous high-tech greenhouses to indoor vertical farms, indoor production of produce is emerging as an important category for retailers and foodservice customers. Once touted as a ‘hyper-local’ solution to providing fresh produce into urban communities, controlled environment agriculture growers today employ local, regional and national strategies to serve their customers.

The session will feature three CEO/Founders of successful indoor growers – Irving Fain, Bowery; Viraj Puri, Gotham Greens; and Paul Sellew, Little Leaf Farms. They’ll be joined by Ross Farnsworth, Vice President of Produce with Wakefern. The panel will be moderated by Tom Stenzel, executive director of the CEA Alliance.

“This is a great opportunity to hear from some of the most successful founders of the indoor leafy greens category, as we look together at the future of indoor produce at retail,” Stenzel said.

To register for the New York Produce Show, please visit www.nyproduceshow.com.

The Controlled Environment Agriculture Alliance (CEA Alliance) is a membership trade association representing and serving vertical farms and greenhouse producers growing fruits and vegetables in a highly controlled indoor production environment. Controlled environment growers employ a variety of agricultural production methods and technology to create optimal growing conditions with rigorous environmental controls. Growers utilize innovative technologies such as hydroponics, aeroponics, aquaponics, and soil-based systems to grow a wide variety of fruits and vegetables. For more information, please contact Tom Stenzel, Executive Director, at Tom@CEAAlliance.com.