CEA Alliance to Host First Webinar of 2024 on Energy Management

Washington, DC – The Controlled Environment Agriculture Alliance (CEA Alliance) will host its first webinar of 2024 titled “You Can’t Buy Power the Way You Buy Paper! Using Energy as a Competitive Advantage.” The webinar will be held at 2:00 pm EST, Thursday, January 18. Those interested in attending can register here at no cost.

The webinar will be led by Sarah Johnston, Managing Director, Marketing and Carbon Management for Calpine Energy Solution. Johnston will highlight many of the challenges of managing an energy portfolio. “Treasury wants cost certainty; Sustainability wants lower emissions; Operations wants flexibility; Procurement wants savings. Every MWh of electricity used will impact the organization’s cost, risk, and carbon footprint,” she says.

“The CEA Alliance is pleased to work with Calpine to provide a roadmap that accomplishes these goals through a collaborative approach that translates data into business decisions,” said Tom Stenzel, Alliance Executive Director.

The CEA Alliance is now putting together its 2024 Webinar Series, and invites companies to submit ideas and recommendations for future programs.

The Controlled Environment Agriculture Alliance (CEA Alliance) is a membership trade association representing and serving vertical farms and greenhouse producers growing fruits and vegetables in a highly controlled indoor production environment. Controlled environment growers employ a variety of agricultural production methods and technology to create optimal growing conditions with rigorous environmental controls. Growers utilize innovative technologies such as hydroponics, aeroponics, aquaponics, and soil-based systems to grow a wide variety of fruits and vegetables. For more information visit their website, ceaalliance.com, or contact Tom Stenzel, Executive Director, at Tom@CEAAlliance.com.