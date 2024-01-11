2024 Award Nominations Underway for Innovators at Increasing Produce Consumption

Seeking Industry Picks for Best Retailers, Dining Outlets and Global Marketing Initiatives

There may be no greater honor or feat than earning a groundbreaking, innovation award predicated on buying and selling produce to increase overall consumption and affect staid eating behaviors long term. More so, being nominated and celebrated by your industry peers, and at times business competitors or newfound partners, across retail and foodservice categories.

This pivotal Produce Business award series launched in 2023, features four inspirational cover stories showcasing the winning companies and individuals at Independent Stores (February), Chain Stores (through our Merchandiser of the Year award in April), Most Innovative Dining Outlets (July) and through Global Marketing Initiatives (December).

And culminates with an award ceremony recognizing the industry-nominated winners at the iconic annual New York Produce Show, marking its 15th anniversary, Dec. 10-12, 2024.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: PRODUCE BUSINESS Magazine