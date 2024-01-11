2024 Award Nominations Underway for Innovators at Increasing Produce Consumption

PRODUCE BUSINESS Magazine Produce January 11, 2024

Seeking Industry Picks for Best Retailers, Dining Outlets and Global Marketing Initiatives 

There may be no greater honor or feat than earning a groundbreaking, innovation award predicated on buying and selling produce to increase overall consumption and affect staid eating behaviors long term.  More so, being nominated and celebrated by your industry peers, and at times business competitors or newfound partners, across retail and foodservice categories.

This pivotal Produce Business award series launched in 2023, features four inspirational cover stories showcasing the winning companies and individuals at Independent Stores (February), Chain Stores (through our Merchandiser of the Year award in April), Most Innovative Dining Outlets (July) and through Global Marketing Initiatives (December).

And culminates with an award ceremony recognizing the industry-nominated winners at the iconic annual New York Produce Show, marking its 15th anniversary, Dec. 10-12, 2024. 

To read the rest of the story, please go to: PRODUCE BUSINESS Magazine

Related Articles

Produce

Freshfel Europe’s Consumption Monitor Shows That There is Still a Long Way to Go

Freshfel Europe Produce April 3, 2023

Freshfel Europe’s latest edition of the Consumption Monitor indicates that the average fruit and vegetable consumption in the EU grew to 364,58 g/day/capita in 2021. However, this positive trend that started during the coronavirus pandemic has already been curbed by the economic crisis caused by the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. Freshfel Europe stresses the importance of reaching the minimum daily goal of 400 g per capita of fruit and vegetables recommended by the WHO, based on their strong health and environmental benefits.

Produce

Produce For Better Health Foundation Releases New Consumer Research Illuminating Key Behaviors to Close the Fruit & Vegetable Consumption Gap

Produce for Better Health Foundation Produce September 15, 2022

The Produce for Better Health Foundation (PBH) today released its latest research report: Hacks To Habits: A Behavioral Research Study To Bolster Fruit & Vegetable Consumption. As part of PBH’s commitment to research across three platforms: food, nutrition and behavioral science; policy analyses; and consumer consumption trends, this new report reinforces the organization’s mission to improve fruit and vegetable consumption in America for better health and happiness. 