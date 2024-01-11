Produce Brands Fowler Packing and Always Fresh Launch New Websites This Month

Freshmade Design Agency Modernizes Website Designs for Produce Brands Fowler Packing and Always Fresh

Deerfield Beach, FL —Creative agency Freshmade has recently completed new website designs for two modern produce companies, Fowler Packing and Always Fresh. The new websites strategically communicate each brand’s unique story and values through engaging content produced entirely in-house by Freshmade.

The new Fowler Packing site focuses on the buyer and employee experience, marrying Fowler’s nearly 100 years of family farming and packing history with the cutting-edge, innovative company they are today. “In our early discussions with the Fowler team, we saw a straight-shooting group of people who genuinely treat employees differently. We had to authentically capture this hustle and heart through the tone of voice and irreverent design,” says Lisa Neal, Freshmade’s Art Director on the website redesign. Bold headlines, vibrant photography of products, and authentic lifestyle photography create an undeniable impact and ownable design.

Conversely, the Always Fresh website is more consumer-centric, highlighting the brand’s commitment to its growers and quality. “The big idea was really about bringing the berry obsessed together because Always Fresh does care about the community they are creating around growing, selling, and enjoying their berries,” explains Vanessa Doll, partner and copywriter at Freshmade.

Appetizing photography and customized recipes developed in Freshmade’s studio drive serious taste appeal and showcase the product in its best light.

For both new websites, all food photography and content was conceived and produced start-to-finish by Freshmade’s talented in-house creative team. From concept to copywriting to food preparation and styling, the sites exhibit Freshmade’s prowess at crafting engaging digital experiences that align with clients’ goals.

The new websites for Fowler Packing and Always Fresh went live this month. More website designs from Freshmade can be viewed here, including links to both live sites.

About Freshmade:

Freshmade is an independent creative agency focused on branding and package design exclusively for CPG food brands. Freshmade’s incredibly talented in-house team brings decades of CPG design experience from leading agencies like LPK, Landor, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and more. Capabilities include strategy, design, narrative, illustration, and production – including an on-site photo studio for packaging photography and food styling.

Over the past decade, Freshmade has worked with many of America’s beloved fresh CPG brands. Notable clients have included Publix Super Markets, Mastronardi, Grimmway, Chelan Fresh, and Village Farms.

More at freshmadebrands.com