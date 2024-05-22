Colombia Avocados Continue to Grow in U.S. Market Presence

Orlando, FL – Colombia, a global supplier of Hass avocados is currently at the peak of its traviesa season. The traviesa season typically runs April through August and can peak anytime between May and June.

Currently during the peak of this season, the U.S. market can expect arrivals of more than 50 containers a week of avocados from Colombia and the volume will decrease gradually over the course of the season.

The growth of the Colombia avocado market comes on the heels of continued year-over-year increases of double and triple digits and maturity of the Colombian growing regions. Today, more than a dozen state of the art packing sheds and more than 400 growers are certified to ship Hass avocados to the U.S. market.

Colombian avocados are available year-round and due to the region’s tropical climate, have varied blooms and harvest times with two distinct harvest seasons. The seasons include the current traviesa season and the main season that runs September to January.

Manuel Michel, Executive Director of the Colombia Avocado Board (CAB) remarked, “Colombia is at a crossroads of opportunity that is generating economic development and the Hass avocado sector is spearheading efforts in sustainability thanks to their rich agricultural heritage and commitment to maintaining biodiversity through environmental stewardship.” Michel continued, “CAB is excited to be part of the ongoing development and to support the avocado growers, exporters and importers as they invest in Colombia and leverage their logistical advantage to the East Coast.”

Colombia has produced and distributed avocados for decades, however, the growth and popularity of Colombia Avocados has expanded due to access to U.S. market starting in 2018 along with expanding country infrastructure improvements. The 2023 season concluded with its highest shipment totals ever, exceeding 32 million pounds. For 2024, shipments are projected to increase by over 50%, reaching a total volume of 50 million pounds for the entire year.

Colombia is a global avocado exporter with unique advantages thanks to a growing region with reliable rainfall and direct worldwide distribution. CAB has been vital to the success of their grower and importer partners as they partner with global competition for maximum reach which has proven successful for everyone involved. Interested buyers can visit avocadoscolombia.com to learn more about promotional programs, availability and getting started with Colombia Avocados.

About Colombia Avocado Board

The mission of CAB is to build the tools to work in sync with HAB to cultivate consumers in the United States by aligning growers, exporters, and importers together under one cohesive marketing effort focused on Colombian avocados. CAB was certified by USDA on January 7, 2020, under the authorization of the Hass Avocado Promotion, Research, and Information Act of 2000 (7 U.S.C. 7801-7813). For more information or a full list of the Board of Directors and committee assignments, visit the “About the CAB” section of avocadoscolombia.com or contact Manuel Michel, Managing Director of CAB at mmichel@AvocadosColombia.com.