IFPA Honors Best of Industry’s Front Line with Retail Produce Manager Awards

Washington, D.C. – For their commitment to fresh produce, innovative merchandising, community service, and customer satisfaction, 20 produce managers have been recognized by the 2024 Retail Produce Managers Award Program from the International Fresh Produce Association.

“On the front lines, produce managers work incredibly hard to keep the produce department stocked, creatively merchandized, and inviting to customers,” said Joe Watson, IFPA vice president of retail, foodservice, and wholesale membership. “This year’s award winners are instrumental in connecting with consumers and influencing them to choose produce at the point of purchase.”

These 20 winners proudly represent the produce industry to the consumer and work to increase sales and consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables for their banners and their communities.

Alvaro Renteria of Albertsons Inc, Carson, CA

Rodney McDonald of Brookshire Grocery Company/FRESH, Fate, TX

Bishop Tart of Corner Market, Hattiesburg, MS

Marcus Reyes of Defense Commissary Agency, Ft. Buchanan, Puerto Rico

Alexandria Mooney of Fred Meyer/Kroger, Monroe, WA

Brian Masse of Hannaford Brothers Supermarkets, Nashua, NH

Alicia Lewis of Harps, Ft. Smith, AR

Brittany Gall of Hennings Market, Harleysville, PA

Mike Rollins of Hy-Vee, Inc., Council Bluffs, IA

Dustin Bilbrey of KVAT Food Stores, Sevierville, TN

Mark Walker of Lowes Foods, Pittsboro, NC

Elijah Pak of Meijer, Kettering, OH

Sarah Lopath of New Seasons Market, Portland, OR

Joshua Lesson of Price Chopper/Market32, Wilton, NY

Sean Logan of Raley’s, Reno, NV

Jeff Shimek of Safeway, Bellingham, WA

Aaron Carroll of Schnuck’s, St. Louis, MO

Matthew Fairbanks of The Fresh Market, Crystal Lake, IL

Chris O’Brien of The GIANT Company, Kennett Square, PA

Bradley Franklin of Tops, Towanda, PA

“These prestigious awards are a shining example of IFPA’s commitment to grow prosperity for companies in the global fresh produce supply chain while creating a vibrant future for all,” Watson added. “Our recognition of the pivotal role produce managers play for their companies and the produce industry wouldn’t be possible without the generous support of Robinson Fresh.”

“This is our first year sponsoring this significant recognition program and we could not be more proud to honor outstanding produce managers who are dedicated to making a difference in our industry and the communities in which they live,” said Jose Rossignoli, President of program sponsor Robinson Fresh.

The winners will be recognized at IFPA’s 2024 Global Produce and Floral Show, October 17-19, in Atlanta, GA, with five produce managers taking home the coveted Grand Prize Winner award.

The IFPA awards program solicits nominations from anyone in the industry who knows a produce manager who is raising the bar on performance. More information is available on IFPA’s website.

