Continental Fresh Featured in Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid

Continental Fresh Produce May 22, 2024

Initiative to Educate on Food Supply Chain Dynamics and Corporate Social Responsibility   

MIAMI, FL – Continental Fresh LLC, a leading grower, shipper, and importer of fresh fruits and vegetables from Latin America, announces its collaboration with Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid.

The Viewpoint Project produces top quality programming for Public Television to enlighten audiences by delivering diverse informational and educational documentaries on a variety of issues and topics. Viewpoint is dedicated to the mission of developing and distributing social and educational programming about our neighbors, our community, and world. Each story has one thing in common – changing our lives for the better.

Continental Fresh is known for their extensive grower relationships, connecting reliable growers to retail, foodservice, and wholesale customers in the U.S. market. The collaboration  between Continental Fresh and Viewpoint is posed to promote education and awareness about the intricate dynamics of the food supply chain and corporate social responsibility.

“We are on a mission to break the poverty trap while bringing empowerment, opportunity, and joy to communities in need,” shared Continental Fresh Founder and CEO, Albert Perez. “Our collaboration with Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid allows us to reach a broader audience with our story, impacting lives outside of the produce supply chain.”

Continental Fresh’s commitment to people, produce, and making a difference is exemplified in their Water For All branded mango program. A percentage of proceeds from each branded box sold supports clean water and sanitation projects in Latin America.

To learn more about Continental Fresh and its Water For All brand, visit https://www.continentalfresh.com/.

About Continental Fresh LLC
Continental Fresh LLC, is a grower, shipper and importer of fresh fruits and vegetables from Latin America. Known for their deep grower relationships, the importer prides themselves for connecting dependable growers to its retail, foodservice and wholesale customers in the U.S. market. Continental Fresh has nurtured a reputation as being highly knowledgeable of the import market, providing regular market updates and forecasts to ensure that their product is delivered on time and in peak condition. Learn more at www.continentalfresh.com.

