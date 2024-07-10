Continental Fresh Series Wins Bronze Telly Award for Editing

Celebrating Excellence in Media Collaboration and Corporate Social Responsibility

MIAMI, FL – Continental Fresh LLC, a leading grower, shipper, and importer of fresh fruits and vegetables from Latin America, is proud to announce that the Viewpoint Continental Fresh series has won a Bronze Telly Award for editing.

The Telly Awards, renowned for honoring excellence in video and television across all screens, recognized the exceptional quality and impactful storytelling of the Viewpoint Continental Fresh series. This accolade highlights the outstanding editing work that brought to life the intricate dynamics of the food supply chain and the importance of corporate social responsibility.

“We are incredibly honored to receive the Bronze Telly Award for our collaboration with Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid,” shared Albert Perez, Founder and CEO of Continental Fresh. “This recognition underscores our commitment to excellence, not only in our produce operations but also in how we communicate our values and initiatives to the world.”

Viewpoint, known for producing top-quality programming for Public Television, aims to enlighten audiences with diverse informational and educational documentaries. The Viewpoint Continental Fresh episode, in particular, has successfully promoted education and awareness about the food supply chain and corporate social responsibility.

Continental Fresh’s dedication to making a positive impact is exemplified through initiatives like the Water For All branded mango program. A percentage of proceeds from each branded box sold supports Latin American clean water and sanitation projects, demonstrating the company’s commitment to sustainability and community empowerment.

“This award is a testament to the hard work and passion of everyone involved in the project,” Perez added. “Our collaboration with Viewpoint has allowed us to reach a broader audience and make a tangible difference in communities in need.”

To learn more about Continental Fresh, its award-winning series, and the Water For All program, visit https://www.continentalfresh.com.

About Continental Fresh LLC

Continental Fresh LLC is a grower, shipper and importer of fresh fruits and vegetables from Latin America. Known for their deep grower relationships, the importer prides themselves for connecting dependable growers to its retail, foodservice and wholesale customers in the U.S. market. Continental Fresh has nurtured a reputation as being highly knowledgeable of the import market, providing regular market updates and forecasts to ensure that their product is delivered on time and in peak condition. Learn more at www.continentalfresh.com.