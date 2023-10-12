The Legacy Lives On: Yerecic Label’s Third Generation of Family Ownership

NEW KENSINGTON, PA – Yerecic Label is elated to announce the transition of a substantial portion of ownership to the third-generation leaders; Josh Yerecic, Kristin Yerecic Scott and Elizabeth Yerecic.

“Printing in our garage, my Dad and I had our first discussions about generational transfer,” said Yerecic Label President, Art Yerecic. “Our plan was simple; let’s grow the business together, you pass it to me and I’ll do the same with my kids.”

In addition to becoming Owners, each of the Third-Generation members is promoted to Executive Vice President within their respective areas. We have no doubt Yerecic Label, our supplier partners and customers will benefit from the exceptional communication, cooperation and teamwork the Third Generation brings to our collaborative work.

“The leadership shown by the Third Generation has paved the way for this transition,” said Yerecic Label President, Art Yerecic. “Their help has been essential to me as YL has grown and we are fully confident in the knowledge, skill and passion of the Third-Generation owners.”

With growth comes additional opportunities for our valued team members. Yerecic Label is also promoting Jon Boyer to Vice President of Purchasing and Product Development. We certainly appreciate the contributions that Jon has made at Yerecic Label during his 23 years of service.

“The three of us care deeply about our customers, our suppliers and the Yerecic Label team members, without which none of this is possible,” said Yerecic Label’s Third-Generation. “Together we look forward to a bright future for Yerecic Label.”

Josh’s new title is Executive Vice President of Manufacturing. Brian Hurst, Vice President of

Manufacturing, reports to Josh. Kristin’s new title is Executive Vice President of Customer

Experience and Administration. Linda Ciuca, Vice President of Administration, reports to Kristin. Elizabeth’s new title is Executive Vice President of Sales and Sustainability. Jon Boyer, Vice President of Purchasing and Product Development, reports to Elizabeth.

For more information on Yerecic Label’s history and future, visit YLfresh.com or contact us at YLMarketing@yereciclabel.com.

About Yerecic Label

For over 50 years, Yerecic Label has served the fresh food and retail industries with on-pack label solutions that connect with shoppers. Yerecic Label’s dual focus on consumer research and lean manufacturing creates high-impact labels to help entice, inform and inspire shoppers while serving you at the Speed of Fresh®. Yerecic Label is a label manufacturer for the fresh industries located in New Kensington, PA and Phoenix, AZ in facilities designed for cellular lean manufacturing. To learn more, visit YLfresh.com