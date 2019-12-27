Yerecic Label Wins Best in Class

NEW KENSINGTON, PA – Yerecic Label is proud to announce the win of five first place awards and one Best in Class award in the 42nd Annual Label Awards Competition announced at TLMI’s 2019 Annual Meeting.

“Winning Best in Class is an extraordinary honor in the print industry,” said Yerecic Label President, Art Yerecic. “The Explore the Flavors of Chef Curtis Stone label showcased how quality printing can entice, inform and inspire shoppers.”

Five entries total were submitted by Yerecic Label with all five taking home first place recognition. The Explore the Flavors of Chef Curtis Stone label took 1st place in the Coupon or Expanded Information Label category along with Best in Class for the Extended Categories. Yerecic’s Veal Summer Grilling label took 1st place in the In-Store Promotion category.

“For over 15 years, Yerecic Label has diligently worked on becoming one of the best printers for multi-layer labels,” said Marketing Director, Kristin Yerecic Scott. “It is incredible to see our Easy Fresh Cooking® program recognized for its technical difficulty and high quality.”

The final three 1st place winners are all in Digital categories, a new venture for Yerecic Label.

In addition to expanding into digital print categories, Yerecic accomplished another organizational first- the first wine label recognized in a national award competition. Yerecic took home 1st Place awards for the front and back label for Triumph by 1849 Wine Company in the Digital Ink Jet, Wine & Spirits, Color Process – Prime and Non-Prime categories.

The Delallo Martini Collection label, featuring a stunning image of olives in a martini glass, won 1st place in the Digital Ink Jet, Pressure Sensitive, Color Process – Prime category.

“To be recognized with three first place awards in the digital printing categories is an incredible accomplishment since Yerecic Label installed our first digital press in 2018,” said Yerecic Label Vice President of Production, Brian Hurst. “Our Domino Domino N610i and ABG Digicon 3 truly print award winning labels.”

For more information on Yerecic Label's 2019 Award Winning Labels, visit YLfresh.com

About Yerecic Label

For over 50 years, Yerecic Label has served the fresh food and retail industries with on-pack label solutions that connect with shoppers. Yerecic Label’s dual focus on consumer research and lean manufacturing creates high-impact labels to help entice, inform and inspire shoppers while serving you at the Speed of Fresh®. Yerecic Label is a label manufacturer for the fresh industries located in New Kensington, PA in a facility designed for cellular lean manufacturing. To learn more, visit YLfresh.com