Dole Food Company to Showcase New Products and Industry Engagement

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Dole Food Company, one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of fresh fruits and vegetables, has a full slate of activities at the 2023 Global Produce and Floral Show presented by the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) Oct. 19-21, 2023, at the Anaheim Convention Center, in Anaheim, Calif.

Once again the sponsor of the IFPA’s Retail Produce Manager Awards Program, Dole will look to honor the industry’s top retail produce managers at various points throughout the show for their commitment to fresh produce, innovative merchandising, community service and customer satisfaction. These individuals are on the front lines of the ongoing battle to increase consumption of healthy, fresh produce.

Dole will also introduce new fresh fruit and vegetable products throughout the show at its booth (#3039).

Earlier this year, Dole unveiled its DOLE® Golden Selection Pineapple, a juicer, sweeter and more aromatic pineapple grown exclusively in Costa Rica. Launched in limited quantities in select markets, the Golden Selection Pineapple has since increased volumes and is being made available to more cities throughout North America by popular demand.

According to Bil Goldfield, Dole’s director of corporate communications, less than 6% of all pineapples possess the taste and appearance qualifications necessary to be tagged a Golden Selection pineapple. “While all Dole pineapples are tender, sweet and packed with nutrients, healthy enzymes and vitamins B6 and C, the Golden Selection pineapples glow and taste just a little brighter.”

Dole also announced the Oct. 1 launch and shipping start date for the DOLE® Dragon Fruit to retail and wholesale customers in the Western U.S. and Canada. The company recommends this increasingly popular tropical fruit, low in calories but high in antioxidants, be merchandised alongside DOLE® Bananas, DOLE® Pineapple and other produce favorites.

On the packaged salad front, Dole will preview three new taste varieties of its best-selling DOLE® Chopped! Salad line arriving at shelf throughout North America during Q4 2024. These include the DOLE® Chopped! Garden Herb Salad Kit, DOLE® Chopped! Cajun Ranch Salad Kit and DOLE® Chopped! Bourbon Honey Mustard Salad Kit.

Visitors to the Dole Booth can also meet and greet Dole mascots Bobby Banana and Pinellope Pineapple throughout the day on Friday October 20. The iconic characters will be available for photos, fan interaction and fun.

For more information, visit Dole Food Company in IFPA Booth #3039 Oct. 19-21 at the Anaheim Convention Center. You can also visit www.dole.com or follow Dole’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest pages for Dole recipes, nutritional insights, and other information.

About Dole Food Company, Inc.

Dole Food Company, part of Dole plc, is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Dole is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education. For more information, please visit www.dole.com