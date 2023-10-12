DelFrescoPure Expands Grape Tomato Line 

(KINGSVILLE, ON) – Sustainability and innovation at forefront for DelFrescoPure® as they are set to debut the G.R.EAT! Grab.Rinse.EAT! ®tomato line expansion at The Global Produce and Floral Show (IFPA) in Anaheim, California, October 19 to 21, 2023. The G.R.EAT! Grab.Rinse.EAT! ® lineup will include red, yellow, and orange grape tomatoes.

DelFrescoPure® will offer yellow, and orange grape tomatoes in a sustainable 1 lb. top seal pint. Red grape tomatoes will also be offered in 1.5 lb. top seal bowl. G.R.EAT! Grab.Rinse.EAT! ®packaging will be 100% recyclable, with a 26 Micron Laminated top seal, featuring a PET-to-PET structure with a high transparency film barrier with anti-fog.

Alongside the DelFrescoPure® G.R.EAT! Grab.Rinse.EAT! ® line expansion, they will be bringing their full line up of premium greenhouse grown produce. Included in the collection and back by popular demand, is Euro Bean: The Gourmet Slicing Bean®. DelFrescoPure® commodities are grown all year round and are offered in a variety of formats to suit each customer’s needs.

SHOWCASING LEGACY AND CORE VALUES

For over 60 years, the DelFrescoPure® legacy has been built around the customer, delivering what they want. It is a simple goal that takes enormous effort to achieve and something everyone at DelFrescoPure® is passionate about. “Each time we participate in shows like the Global Produce and Floral Show, we like to give the customer an experience through our booth set up which is reflective of our rich family history, our recipes we’ve developed to sample at the show, and showcasing our fresh tasting produce, giving our customers both current and new, a memorable experience.” Says Ray Mastronardi, Vice President of Sales at DelFrescoPure®.

“It is important to be the Global Produce and Floral Show because it allows us a chance to connect with our customers and showcase our premium greenhouse grown produce.” States Ray Mastronardi of the importance of connecting with customers. “It also allows us to interact with those that aren’t familiar with the DelFrescoPure® brand and educate them on our process, introduce them to our produce and have them sample our commodities.” Says Ray Mastronardi.

DelFrescoPure.com

The DelFrescoPure® team will be at booth #489 during the upcoming Global Floral and Produce (IFPA) Show in Anaheim, California from October 19-21, 2023.

About DelFrescoPure®

DelFrescoPure® is an innovator and leader in the premium greenhouse industry that grows and markets tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, beans, and strawberries. We are family owned and operated for over 60 years in Kingsville, Ontario, Canada. We pride ourselves on the quality of our produce, unsurpassed flavor and personalized customer service.