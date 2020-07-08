Hazel Tech Announces Successful Grape Campaign with Campos Borquez

CHICAGO, IL – Hazel Technologies Inc., a developer of new USDA-funded technologies to protect quality in the produce supply chain and fight food waste, announces a successful table grape export campaign with Campos Borquez, premier 4th generation grower of Mexican fresh table grapes. In related research, Hazel Tech announces the results of a new study titled Effect of the Use of the Hazel™ Grape Sachet on Table Grapeby the Institute of Agricultural Research in Chile (INIA).

While Campos Borquez focused on the use of Hazel™ for Grape packaging with Early Sweet green seedless table grapes, INIA research studied the use of Hazel™ for Grape sachets with Autumn Royal and Red Globe varieties. Fruit sent to Asia arrived in approximately 21 days, whereas fruit held in cold storage at INIA was periodically evaluated for a period of up to 60 days for qualities such as level of stem dehydration.

“Our grape arrivals in Asia with Hazel Tech displayed improved stem turgidity and appearance compared to control fruit without Hazel,” said Rodrigo Torres, VP Sales, Campos Borquez, “Campos Borquez has always been at the forefront of innovation in the table grape category. Using Hazel Tech’s USDA-funded technology allows us to provide the highest quality grapes imaginable across the world while also reducing food waste and our carbon footprint.”

“In the INIA trial, rachis from clusters treated with (Hazel) sachets showed less dehydration than the clusters from untreated fruit. After 30 days of storage, the fruit treated with (Hazel) retained more stem moisture than the control, this was also observed after 60 days of storage,” commented Natalia Param Agurto, Post-Harvest Manager, Hazel Technologies Inc. Param Agurto joined Hazel in 2019 and was previously a post-harvest produce researcher at Universidad Católica de Chile.

“In 2019, grapes were the 4th most popular fruit in the U.S. At Hazel we are intensely focused on providing technologies to prevent food waste in the largest produce categories, and thus reduce even more waste,” said Aidan Mouat, CEO, Hazel Technologies, Inc.

About Hazel Technologies: Hazel Technologies is a USDA-funded startup company that develops new solutions to extend the quality shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food waste. Founded in 2015, Hazel Tech® services over 150 of the world’s largest fresh produce packers, shippers, and retailers. Selected as a Finalist for Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas and winner of “Best Sustainable Packaging” at the 2020 World Food Innovation Awards, the company’s patent-pending technologies have been tested by top academic research programs including UC Davis, Cornell University, and Oregon State University. In 2020, Hazel is on track to be used with over 3.2 billion pounds of fresh produce, preventing more than 270 million pounds from going to waste.

For more information, visit www.hazeltechnologies.com.

About Campos Borquez: Campos Borquez is a fourth generation, family-owned, premium supplier of high quality, organic super foods — including Grapes, Celery, Asparagus, and Avocado. As one of the fastest growing producers in Mexico, Campos Borquez delivers Meaningful Produce™ to stores fresh and direct from various growing regions. From regenerative soil to dignified partnerships with harvesters, Campos Borquez believes Meaningful Produce™ comes when you treat both food and people with love.

For more information, visit https://www.camposborquez.com/