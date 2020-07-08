Three Sales Veterans Join Generation Farms

Miami, FL —Generation Farms today announced the expansion of its sales team.

Randy Bolhuis, Steven Johnson and James Towell all joined the leading grower shipper of organic and conventional onions, watermelon, and other fresh fruits and vegetables as Sales & Procurement Associates.

“We couldn’t be more excited,” said Brian Stanley, Director of Sales for Generation Farms. “As we continue our expansion with additional crops and growing regions, we’ve been looking for high-powered sales leaders to join our team. Welcoming three superstars at the same time speaks to the speed and direction Generation Farms is heading.”

Bolhuis, Johnson and Towell will head the new Generation Farms offices in Michigan and Lake Park, GA, and can be reached at (229) 421-9012, or [email protected], [email protected] and [email protected].

They will be concentrating on expanding the company’s production and retail sales of the Generation Farms and Generation Farms Organic brands, promoting the company’s full product lines, with a focus on squash, zucchini, peppers and eggplant.

Bolhuis joins Generation Farms with over 40 years of produce industry experience; Johnson adds his 20 years of experience to the team; and Towell brings 12 years of industry experience.

“In addition to tremendous experience and knowledge about fresh produce, Randy, Steve and James are respected professionals with deep retailer and grower relationships,” concluded Stanley, whose family has been growing crops in the Southeastern United States for four generations.