Hazel Tech Teams Up with Divine Flavor to Quality Protect Table Grapes

CHICAGO, IL – Hazel Technologies, Inc., developer of USDA-funded Ag Tech products that protect and extend produce quality, announces a partnership with produce distribution company, Divine Flavor.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Nogales, Arizona, Divine Flavor is the US-based marketing and distribution arm of one of Mexico’s largest produce agricultural companies, Grupo Alta. With 5000+ acres of table grape vineyards, Divine Flavor is the largest grower of grapes in Mexico and the largest importer of Mexican grapes into the United States. The company has warehouses in California, Texas, and Pennsylvania that provide a wide variety of produce to retail chains across the country.

Since its inception, Divine Flavor has aimed to provide quality produce that is farmed in a safe, sustainable, and socially responsible manner. With this mission in mind, Divine turned to Hazel Technologies to explore which of its solutions could most benefit their produce and operations. Together, the two companies found that Hazel’s flagship technology, Hazel 100™, was a great fit for Divine Flavor’s signature commodity, table grapes.

“As producers of fresh fruits and vegetables, it will always be our priority to offer our clients and their customers exceptional quality, sustainable products which contribute to their long-term health,” said Alan Aguirre, President and CEO of Divine Flavor.

“Innovation is an integral component of today’s industry and it’s important to recognize sustainable solutions which have beneficial impacts to both the shelf live and the quality of our produce. We look forward to seeing how Hazel Technologies will continue to benefit our grape programs.”

This season, Divine Flavor implemented more than half a million Hazel 100™ sachets with various grape presentations and different varieties. One of the main reasons of using these sachets was due to its ability to preserve the stems of the grape bunches which ultimately preserves the shelf life of the fruit. Speaking with Alvaro Muñoz, Head of Quality Control at Grupo Alta, he mentions this technology has resulted in significant improvement with the quality and conditioning.

“We’ve been experimenting with these sachets for a few seasons and the results are very positive,” said Muñoz. “We are seeing well maintained and very green rachis which last through the post-harvest process- avoiding dehydration, and undoubtedly preserving the appearance of the grape. Hazel 100 is much added value which gives results.”

“We’re extremely excited to help Divine Flavor keep their fruits fresher for longer here in the States,” said Mario Cervantes, Director of Business Development at Hazel Technologies, “Our teams are aligned in our missions to make food accessible while advocating for the environment. We anticipate our collaboration will have a major impact on global food waste reduction.”

