Hazel Technologies Opens New Chicago Headquarters

CHICAGO, IL – Hazel Technologies, Inc. (“Hazel Tech®”) announced today the opening of the company’s new Chicago home, a state-of-the-art office and research space located at Tishman Speyer’s 320 North Sangamon in the Fulton Market neighborhood. Over 54,000 square feet, the two-floor office space will now house the largest agricultural technology R&D operation in the city of Chicago and will serve as headquarters for one of Chicago’s most exciting and fastest-growing companies.

Designed by global architecture and design firm, Perkins&Will, and built by Chicago-based,

award-winning general contractor, Skender, the new space includes research and development laboratory space, a pilot lab, administrative functions and an 8,500 square-foot innovation lab. The flexible workplace offers variety and choice of space types for convenient access to all employees. Interior live vegetation is showcased and built into the millwork and furniture to bring in the color and warmth of nature while also reaffirming Hazel Technologies’ core vision focused on sustainable products and processes to reduce global food waste and make food more accessible and affordable.

Recently named to Grist’s prestigious Fixer 50 list, and to Forward Fooding’s Food Tech 500, Hazel has been celebrated by the agriculture industry and environmentalists worldwide for its efforts to reduce global food waste – a massive contributor to man-made climate change. By the end of 2022, Hazel products will have treated over 5.7 billion pounds of fresh produce, preventing more than 460 million pounds from going to waste.

“Hazel is proud to add another chapter to Chicago’s rich history of homegrown innovation,” said Hazel CEO and co-founder Aidan Mouat, who will be speaking May 26th at World Business Chicago’s Future of Food summit. “It wasn’t too long ago, when we were Northwestern students with little more than a big idea and a lot of ambition. Today, Hazel Technologies is in 13 different countries, working with many of the world’s biggest food growers and suppliers. We’ve made incredible progress in the fight against global food waste. This new office space will help us grow, innovate, and scale our mission to even greater heights.”

Hazel’s new Chicago headquarters follows the company’s recent opening of a new Fresno, CA research center and west coast customer support office. Both moves come on the heels of Hazel’s $70 Million Series C fundraise.

